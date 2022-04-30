ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

In-form Dagenham keep play-off hopes alive with Wealdstone win

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Dagenham kept their outside Vanarama National League play-off hopes alive with a 2-1 win at Wealdstone.

The Daggers, in eighth place, were out to extend their unbeaten run to six matches and went in front after 23 minutes when Junior Morias slotted the ball under the Wealdstone goalkeeper.

Shortly after the restart, Paul McCallum saw his header come back off the crossbar, before defender Emmanuel Onariase made it 2-0 when he turned in the rebound after McCallum had nodded a corner against the post.

Substitute Josh Walker saw his effort saved as the Daggers pushed for a third, but it was Wealdstone who pulled a goal back in the final minute when Josh Umerah flicked in a corner at the near post.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Umerah
Person
Junior Morias
Vanarama National League
