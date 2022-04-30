ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine Attacks Inside Russia May Lead To Dangerous Escalation of War

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

A British minister's support for Ukraine's right to attack targets in Russia has been condemned by Moscow and raised speculation over what Vladimir Putin might do if the war spilled over the border.

U.K. Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said it was "completely legitimate" for Ukraine to hit logistical targets in Russia, prompting its Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to ask whether Moscow could do the same to NATO countries supplying arms to Kyiv.

"London's direct provocation" Zakharova warned, "will immediately lead to our proportional response."

Heappey's comments come as Russian regions close to Ukraine's border reported unexplained explosions at military and industrial sites.

They point to a possible shadow war for Ukraine beyond enemy lines that Kyiv is tight-lipped about, but which experts have told Newsweek could be used by Moscow to justify mass mobilization of the Russian population.

Russian air defenses reportedly fended off an attack on a military airbase in the Voronezh region on Wednesday and a small reconnaissance drone was reportedly shot down over the city around 140 miles inside the border with Ukraine.

Explosions were heard in Kursk, with video posted on social media purportedly showing the blasts. Also, two oil depots in the south-western city of Bryansk are believed to have been hit by Ukrainian missiles on Monday, while an ammunition depot caught fire near the village of Staraya Nelidovka in the Belgorod region.

"Ukrainians are viewing logistical targets inside Russia, energy targets, ammunition depots and other infrastructure that is used for the war, as legitimate targets," said Samuel Ramani, associate fellow at the London think tank the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI).

"And equally Russia is striking Ukrainian military infrastructure with relative impunity so it's tit for tat," he told Newsweek .

Ramani said that the kind of proportional response that Zakharova is talking about might center on the Ukrainian capital and "the bombing of decision making centers inside Kyiv."

"That's not a new threat, that was the exact same threat that they levied on the Ukrainians after the Moskva sinking," he added, referring to Russia's flagship that Ukraine said it targeted with Neptune missiles in the Black Sea on April 13, although Moscow says the vessel sank after a fire caused ammunition to explode.

Ramani said that the missile strike in the Ukrainian capital on Thursday when U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres was in town was "indicative of the kinds of strikes they are doing."

"They have been doing those strikes periodically, the only reason why that one got so much attention was because it was a warning shot for foreign diplomats not to visit the capital."

It is not clear how many incidents of Kyiv breaching Russian territory there have been, but Radio Free Europe reported an estimate of at least a dozen since the war started on February 24.

Glen Grant, a senior defense expert at the Baltic Security Foundation think tank who advised Ukraine on its military reform said it is unclear that Ukraine is hitting Russian targets but the incidents are pivotal nonetheless.

"They [Ukraine] haven't shown much evidence of having the capacity to strike deep into Russia since the early days of the war", he told Newsweek .

However, he said such strikes help Ukraine because "anything that burns fuel or ammunition and reduces the combat effectiveness of the system in some way or another has got to be useful in the long run."

"If it is the Ukrainians, I'm not sure that anyone [in the Russian military establishment] would even tell Putin that this is happening because that would be saying 'we are failing,'" said Grant.

"The big question is whether some of these are being done by Russians to whip up support for mobilization."

Such a move could be announced by Putin at a May 9 Victory Day parade marking the Soviet role in ending World War II, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday.

And while Ukraine has denied Russian accusations that it is shelling checkpoints and Russian targets across the border, Moscow could use the claims to portray Kyiv as the aggressor, which come in useful if it seeks to call up reservists.

"The Russians will interpret them as an escalation if they feel that they want to and they will come up with pretexts even if there isn't any evidence of a Ukrainian attack," said Ramani.

"This will be used for propaganda purposes to showcase the reasons for the continuation of the war and also if necessary to have a line to justify a more complete mobilization or conscription of Russian society."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oG7gQ_0fPCrNvx00

Comments / 330

Susan Stephens
3d ago

Oh so let me get this. Russians can go into Ukraine blow buildings up, schools, maternity hospitals but don’t want Ukraine to destroy Russia. Sound like hypocrits

Reply(32)
162
Sieu Nhan
3d ago

If the Russians can attack the Ukrainians in their own land then why can't the Ukrainians do the same thing? Go 🇺🇦 Go!

Reply(28)
235
momoy
3d ago

Moscow condemns attacks in their land but it’s okay for them to destroy Ukraine and kill them. What kind of people are you Russians?

Reply(3)
92
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Maria Zakharova
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#War#Escalation#British#U K Armed Forces#Foreign Ministry#Nato#Russian#Ukrainian
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
24/7 Wall St.

This Is What a Nuclear War Would Do to the World

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised the specter of a nuclear war between Russia and the West, led by the United States. (This is the country with the most nuclear weapons.) The concern is that if Russia gets bogged down in a conventional war, or is losing it, the Kremlin will resort to using tactical […]
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
911K+
Followers
90K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy