Los Angeles, CA

DaBaby Named In Lawsuit That Accuses Him Of Battery At Los Angeles Mansion Video Shoot

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
A property manager has accused rapper DaBaby of felony battery charges stemming from an incident at his rental property where a music video was being filmed.

TMZ is reporting property manager Gary Pagar said DaBaby and his crew agreed to limit guests at the Los Angeles mansion he ran to 12 during their week-long stay in December. However, complaints from neighbors surfaced of larger crowds, prompting Pagar to visit on Dec. 2.

Pagar allegedly found 40 people outside the house doing a music video shoot. When he tried to talk to DaBaby about the situation, a member of the rapper’s entourage allegedly shoved him to the ground.

A lawsuit filed in February showed the rapper telling his associate to get off of Pagar, but then punched him in the face and knocked out a tooth.

The incident was merely the latest in a series of legal battles involving the North Carolina star.

Page Six

DaBaby charged with felony battery after allegedly attacking man at music video shoot

Another day, another scandal for DaBaby. This time, a property manager is hitting the troubled rapper with felony battery charges stemming from serious injuries he claims he suffered from trying to shut down a music video at his rental property. According to TMZ, property manager Gary Pagar, DaBaby and his crew agreed to keep the number of guests to 12 during their week-long stay at the Los Angeles mansion in December. Pagar received complaints that the "Levitating" rapper had repeatedly violated the agreement, so he went to check on the situation himself on December 2. Upon his arrival, Pagar said he...
