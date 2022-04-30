ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

By KVCR
 2 days ago

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week....

KTLA

Victim of California ‘Happy Face Killer’ ID’d after 29 years

A victim of the Happy Face Killer has been identified nearly 30 years after her body was left near a California highway, authorities said Monday. Patricia Skiple of Colton, Oregon, had been known only as “Blue Pacheco” for the color of her clothing until genetic genealogy was used to identify her last week, the Santa […]
Reuters

California desalination plant hits regulatory hurdle

April 25 (Reuters) - A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended...
The Independent

Millions must cut water use in drought-stricken California

Southern California's gigantic water supplier took the unprecedented step Tuesday of requiring about 6 million people to cut their outdoor watering to one day a week as drought continues to plague the state.The board of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California declared a water shortage emergency and required the cities and water agencies it supplies to implement the cutback on June 1 and enforce it or face hefty fines. “We don’t have enough water supplies right now to meet normal demand. The water is not there,” Metropolitan Water District spokesperson Rebecca Kimitch said. “This is unprecedented territory. We've...
SFGate

Megadrought threatens California power blackouts this summer

The historic drought choking off rivers and reservoirs from the Rocky Mountains to the California coast is threatening to strain power grids this summer, raising the specter of blackouts and forcing the region to rely on more fossil fuels. Many reservoirs that should be brimming with spring snowmelt show bathtub...
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/29/22

In Riverside County, there were 714 new reported cases on Thursday. Since April 21, hospitalizations have decreased in the county by 11%, with 38 and five COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported five new COVID-19 related deaths since last Thursday. On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were...
The Independent

California runs on 100 per cent clean energy for the first time

Clean energy powered 100 per cent of California’s electricity demand on Saturday – a first for the state, according to an environmental group. Much of the renewable power came from vast solar farms, south of Los Angeles.The milestone, set on 30 April, was celebrated by environmental groups. “California busts past 100% on this historic day for clean energy!” tweeted Dan Jacobson, co-founder of the activist thinktank EcoEquity. Daniel M Kammen, a professor of energy at UC Berkeley, also wrote: “California achieved 100% renewable energy today. Very clear we can achieve clean energy everyday before 2030 if we cut the...
CalMatters

What would Malia Cohen do as California controller?

Democrat Malia Cohen wants to expand the role of state controller and advance equity and diversity in the job. In an 80-minute interview with CalMatters, she says the state's COVID response proves the need to do better on both those goals.
POLITICO

In DeSantis’ Florida, California meets its match

THE BUZZ — GUNS, ABORTION AND DISNEY: Red states are ratcheting up tension over social issues, and California is eager to enter the fray. As leaders of the wealthiest and most populous state in the country, California Democrats have a tendency to position themselves as national defenders of liberal values. And this year, with the party facing tough midterms and red-state officials cracking down on LGBTQ rights, abortion access and discussions of race and inequality in the classroom, the Golden State is not pulling any punches.
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

