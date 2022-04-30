PanCAN PurpleStride walk held in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Pancreatic cancer survivors, families, caregivers, researchers supporters came together for the PanCAN PurpleStride Walk in Warwick Saturday morning.

The walk began at 10:00 a.m. at Goddard Memorial State Park.

60 PanCAN PurpleStride events were held across the nation today.

Money raised for the event goes to fund large-scale, groundbreaking research to help end pancreatic cancer.

The event raised more than $190,000.

12 News anchor Mike Montecalvo served as the emcee at the walk.

WPRI 12 and Fox Providence are proud sponsors of the PanCAN PurpleStride Walk.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.