PanCAN PurpleStride walk held in Warwick

By Carl Sisson
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Pancreatic cancer survivors, families, caregivers, researchers supporters came together for the PanCAN PurpleStride Walk in Warwick Saturday morning.

The walk began at 10:00 a.m. at Goddard Memorial State Park.

60 PanCAN PurpleStride events were held across the nation today.

Money raised for the event goes to fund large-scale, groundbreaking research to help end pancreatic cancer.

The event raised more than $190,000.

12 News anchor Mike Montecalvo served as the emcee at the walk.

WPRI 12 and Fox Providence are proud sponsors of the PanCAN PurpleStride Walk.

WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

