Uwazurike Drafted By Denver In Fourth Round

After all the anticipation, one of the best Bobcat football players to ever play has been drafted to the NFL. The 2022 NFL Draft is currently underway with Day 2, and one Montana State player has heard his name called. Linebacker Troy Andersen, rated as one of the Top 5 linebackers in the draft, has been picked up in the second round by the Atlanta Falcons with the 58th pick.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO