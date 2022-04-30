ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Uwazurike Drafted By Denver In Fourth Round

By Justin Hellinga
 2 days ago

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State defensive lineman Eyioma “Enyi” Uwazurike has been selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 116 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Uwazurike was one of the top defensive linemen in the Big 12 Conference in...

Yardbarker

Broncos Land New Starter With Second-Round Pick

They say all good things come to those who wait, and in the Broncos’ case, their first selection came in the second round of this year’s 2022 NFL Draft. On Friday, Denver GM George Paton selected Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto with the No. 64 overall pick that was originally acquired in the Von Miller trade with the Rams last fall.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Broncos Draft Fascinating Pass-Rusher in 4th Round

On Friday night, Broncos general manager George Paton described the waiting process as “boring,” regarding Denver having to execute patience in the first round of the NFL Draft. But on the final day of the draft, Paton didn’t keep Broncos Country waiting as he utilized back-to-back choices midway through the fourth round.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Grade the Steelers first 3 draft picks

On the first two nights of the 2022 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers addressed multiple significant needs including quarterback. In the first round Pittsburgh selected Pitt signal-caller Kenny Pickett. Moving to the second round, the Steelers addressed their biggest need with speed Georgia wide receiver George Pickens. Finally on Friday night in the third round, Pittsburgh drafted versatile defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal out of Texas A&M.
PITTSBURGH, PA
1240 KLYQ

Troy Andersen Gets Selected in Second Round of NFL Draft

After all the anticipation, one of the best Bobcat football players to ever play has been drafted to the NFL. The 2022 NFL Draft is currently underway with Day 2, and one Montana State player has heard his name called. Linebacker Troy Andersen, rated as one of the Top 5 linebackers in the draft, has been picked up in the second round by the Atlanta Falcons with the 58th pick.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBC Sports

Seahawks draft picks 2022: All of Seattle’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

One of the biggest moves this NFL offseason came when the Seattle Seahawks traded away their franchise quarterback. One week after head coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks had “no intention” of trading Russell Wilson, the QB was acquired by the Denver Broncos. Seattle received quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and multiple draft picks including 2022 first, second and fifth-round picks from Denver in exchange for Wilson and a 2022 fourth-round draft pick. As a result, the Seahawks will enter the 2022 NFL season with a new starting quarterback for the first time since the 2011 season.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Grading Broncos' 2022 NFL Draft Class

The 2022 NFL draft is officially in the books. Before the dust even settles from the event in Las Vegas, the way-too-soon evaluations from the hoards of fans and analysts across the league have begun to pour in. Of course, dubbing winners and losers before a single rookie steps foot...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado's Chad Muma selected by Jaguars in NFL Draft

PARKER, Colo. — Another Colorado kid has gotten the call most football players dream about. Chad Muma, a linebacker who was a standout at Legend High School before playing at the University of Wyoming, was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 70 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night.
LARAMIE, WY
WTAJ

Steelers draft seven in 2022 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted seven players in the 2022 NFL Draft. With their first round pick, the Steelers took Pitt QB Kenny Pickett at no. 20 overall. Pickett threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns, claiming the Panthers’ single-season record for both categories. In the second round, Pittsburgh drafted Georgia WR […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos stuck to their draft board to land Nik Bonitto

Pass rusher was not a big immediate need for the Denver Broncos going into the NFL draft, so when the team used their first selection to pick Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto in the second round, some pundits assumed it was to provide insurance behind injured-riddled Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory, who’s also missed time due to suspensions and injuries.
DENVER, CO

