Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker hadn’t played on the home floor at Footprint Center since Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs on April 19. He made up for lost time, putting on a show for the home fans in the first quarter of a 121-114 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals with 13 points while even picking up a technical foul.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO