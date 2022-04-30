ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Latest on Joel Embiid

By Staff Report
 2 days ago

Sixers star Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture as well as a concussion during the team’s Game 6 win over the Raptors. He’s listed as out indefinitely, which doesn’t give much information either way.  The center may miss Game 1, as our own Landon Buford hears.

Embiid is likely to wear a facemask upon returning to the court for the Sixers. Game 1 is on Monday night and PointsBet oddsmakers have the Heat as 8.5-point favorites in that contest.

The Sixers are listed underdogs to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with series odds of +325.

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Timetable for Joel Embiid’s return revealed

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without Joel Embiid for at least two games of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat. Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and concussion late in the fourth quarter of Philadelphia’s blowout win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the five-time All-Star will not travel to Miami with the Sixers for Game 1 and 2. There is “optimism” he could play when the series returns to Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Breaking: Sixers Make A Decision On Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly made a decision on Joel Embiid for the start of the second round of the playoffs. Embiid is reportedly dealing with a thumb injury and an orbital fracture. He will miss at least Game 1 and Game 2 of the second round. “Joel Embiid won’t...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Stephen A. Smith’s immediate reaction to Sixers star Joel Embiid’s shocking head injury

Joel Embiid is out indefinitely for the Philadelphia 76ers due to a head injury, and Stephen A. Smith couldn’t believe it. The Cameroonian center has been sidelined without a timetable for a return due to a right orbital fracture and mild concussion he sustained in their series-clinching Game 6 win against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. That means he’ll likely miss the Sixers’ opening matchup against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Tobias Harris Could Be Sixers' X-Factor In Joel Embiid's Absence

A great opportunity awaits for Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris. Not only will he be taking on the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, but he will likely be matched up with the best player on the Miami Heat. Harris and Heat forward Jimmy Butler, who were once teammates...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Harden Plans to Get More Aggressive With Joel Embiid Missing

When the Philadelphia 76ers take the floor in Miami on Monday night for the first of a possible seven-game series against the Miami Heat, the Sixers will miss the most significant piece of their team. After Joel Embiid took an elbow to the face during Philadelphia’s Game 6 victory over...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Tyrese Maxey Is the X-factor the Sixers Have Been Waiting For

Tyrese Maxey was fantastic against the Raptors in the Sixers ’ first-round matchup. Maxey will have to step it up even further as they face the Heat. With Joel Embiid suffering an orbital fracture and a concussion, the star backcourt duo of Maxey and Harden will need to step it up. However, with Harden seemingly still dealing with limitations from his hamstring injury, the clear X-Factor coming into the series is Tyrese Maxey.
NBA
Yardbarker

Sixers' Charles Bassey Gets Healthy After Joel Embiid Injury

The Philadelphia 76ers had a question mark at the big man position going into the playoffs. As the Sixers held a quiet competition behind Joel Embiid throughout the final stretch of the 2021-2022 regular season, Doc Rivers favored the veterans DeAndre Jordan and Paul Millsap. Jordan and Millsap's struggles eventually...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

New Eagles Receiver Devon Allen Sets Penn Relays Record

New Eagles receiver sets a Penn Relays record originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Devon Allen hasn’t had his first practice with the Eagles yet but he’s already a winner in Philadelphia. On Saturday afternoon at the Penn Relays, the new Eagles receiver and Olympian won the men’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FortyEightMinutes

Sixers-Heat Series Preview: Can James Harden Carry Philadelphia?

The Sixers are in Miami with Game 1 of their series against the Heat taking place on Monday night. Let’s take a look at the series matchup: Sixers-Heat Game 1 Odds Spread: Heat -7.5 (-115) Total: 208.5 (-110) Moneyline: Sixers +260 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET Watch: fuboTV Odds via PointsBet Latest on Joel Embiid What could’ve […] The post Sixers-Heat Series Preview: Can James Harden Carry Philadelphia? appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
MIAMI, FL
FortyEightMinutes

Sixers-Heat: Series Odds, Injury Notes

The Sixers are in Miami for Game 1 with their series against the Heat beginning on Monday night. Oddsmakers list Doc Rivers’ club as a 7.5-point underdog in the contest and they are bearish on the Sixers’ chances to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. Sixers-Heat Series Odds Heat: -375 Sixers: +220 Odds via PointsBet […] The post Sixers-Heat: Series Odds, Injury Notes appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
MIAMI, FL
Boston

Ime Udoka offered more details on Marcus Smart’s injury status

Smart will be listed as "questionable" going into Game 2. Marcus Smart reportedly sustained multiple injuries during the Celtics’ Game 1 loss to the Bucks in Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday. As a result, Boston coach Ime Udoka confirmed that Smart will be listed as “questionable” going into Tuesday’s Game 2.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

New Eagles LB Nakobe Dean opens up about draft slide

There was nothing he could do. Nakobe Dean had to sit there while people said things and wrote things he believed weren’t true. He might need surgery to repair his pectoral injury. He might not be ready for the start of the season. He might even have to miss the entire season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Vaccinated Yankees bring full roster, win streak to Toronto

TORONTO — (AP) — All members of the New York Yankees’ active roster were permitted to cross the border into Canada for a three-game series in Toronto against the Blue Jays beginning Monday night, indicating they are vaccinated against COVID-19. “This is obviously what I had hoped for,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Fortunate that we’re in the position that we’re all able to be here.”
MLB
