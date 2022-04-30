Latest on Joel Embiid

Sixers star Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture as well as a concussion during the team’s Game 6 win over the Raptors. He’s listed as out indefinitely, which doesn’t give much information either way. The center may miss Game 1, as our own Landon Buford hears.

Embiid is likely to wear a facemask upon returning to the court for the Sixers. Game 1 is on Monday night and PointsBet oddsmakers have the Heat as 8.5-point favorites in that contest.

The Sixers are listed underdogs to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with series odds of +325.

