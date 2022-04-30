ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahwah, NJ

Mahwah Mulch Fire Doused Before It Can Do More Damage

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oBstR_0fPCpr2p00

Firefighters doused a mulch blaze that spread to a Mahwah affordable housing development before it could do severe damage.

The two-alarm fire broke out at the Ramapo Brae development off Stag Hill Road near Route 287 and the Ramapo RIver around 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 29.

Township firefighters doused the Brae Lane blaze after it extended to one of the buildings.

The main body was knocked down shortly after 9 p.m. and the fire was declared under control under an hour later.

No injuries were reported. The official cause wasn't immediately determined.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Allendale, Wyckoff, Upper Saddle River, Hillburn, Suffern and Tallman.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Motorist Airlifted In Serious South Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)

A motorist had to be airlifted from a serious crash in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. at Chatsworth and Leektown roads in Bass River, initial reports said. Southstar medical helicopter was en route for the hospital transport, reports said. CHECK...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Officers Jump Into Delaware River To Rescue Driver From Flipped Car

A woman whose car plunged into the Delaware River and was subsequently rescued by a nearby boaters and police who jumped in the water remains critical, authorities said. Gloucester City Police Detective Sgt. Carlos Depoder, Officer Sean Garland and Officer John Bryszewski, Jr. dove into the river to help extricate the woman, whose car was upside down, around 1:10 p.m. Thursday, April 28, local police said.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

SUV Goes Up In Flames On Route 80 (PHOTOS)

Fire crews in Morris County were quick to douse a SUV that went up in flames on Route 80. The Budd Lake Fire Department responded to the blaze in the shoulder of the eastbound lanes in Mount Olive on Friday, April 22, the department said on social media Saturday afternoon.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Crashes On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

There was a serious motorcycle crash in Monmouth County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 10 a.m. on Friday, April 29 at Route 34 and Wyckoff Road in Wall Township, initial reports said. Route 34 northbound was closed at Belmar Boulevard during the investigation. No...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mahwah, NJ
City
Allendale, NJ
City
Wyckoff, NJ
Mahwah, NJ
Crime & Safety
Mahwah, NJ
Accidents
Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Horrific Turnpike Crash Was 'Determined To Succeed'

The death of a 41-year-old Bayonne woman who was ejected then run over by a tractor trailer last weekend on the New Jersey Turnpike has left those who knew her reeling. Olga Armijo was heading north in a Toyota Corolla when she was struck by a Honda Accord around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, April 24 near milepost 105.9 in Newark, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mulch#Affordable Housing#Ramapo River#Mutual Aid#Accident
Daily Voice

40-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Hudson Valley Crash

A man from the region was killed in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer.The crash took place in Ulster County in Kingston on Route 28 around 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 26.An investigation revealed that a 2006 Subaru Legacy, driven by Ulster County resident Tramayne Holmes, age 40, of the hamlet of M…
Daily Voice

Man In Luxury Car With Bogus Plates Gives PA Police Someone Else's ID: Authorities

A North Carolina man was caught impersonating someone else while driving a Jaguar in Pennsylvania, police say. Jayquan Edwards, 25, of Oxford, NC, was behind the wheel of a Jaguar with a “counterfeit temporary license plate and heavy window tint” when Lower Allen Township police spotted the car on the 1200 block of Lower Allen Drive around 3 p.m. on Jan. 2, the department said in a release.
OXFORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Pregnant 13-Year-Old Goes Missing In Central PA

A 17- weeks pregnant 13-year-old girl from central Pennsylvania has gone missing, authorities say. Roxanne Rodriguez was last seen near the 500 block of Mall Road in Swatara Township on Apr. 26 at 3:13 p.m., according to a release from Pennsylvania state police citing the Dauphin County District Attorney's office's criminal investigation unit.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
Daily Voice

PA Constable Purchased 22 Firearms For Felon: AG

A Pennsylvania court constable is accused of purchasing weapons— including straw purchasing 22 guns— for a convicted felony, Attorney General Josh Shapiro. says. Sidney Snelling, 48, of Wilkes-Barre, was arrested on Thursday, April 28, by members of the Office of Attorney General’s Gun Violence Section, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Luzerne County Detective Bureau, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
262K+
Followers
41K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy