Woman dead after standoff in Riverdale

By Stephen Romney
 3 days ago
One woman is dead after a standoff with police Friday evening.

According to a press release from the Riverdale Police Department, officers responded to reports of a gunshot at a home in the area of 700 West and 4100 South.

When they approached, they encountered a woman who retreated into the home. Shortly thereafter, she fired multiple shots at officers through the windows.

Officers took cover and contained her to the home, later calling in the Ogden Metro SWAT Team for backup.

After numerous failed attempts to communicate with the woman, SWAT entered the home and found her dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The press release further states no officers fired their weapons during the encounter, and no officers were injured.

The identity of the woman has not been released, pending notification of family and next-of-kin.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or visiting suicidepreventionlifeline.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
