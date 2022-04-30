Patriots select Pierre Strong Jr. in the NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS, NV (KELO) — Former SDSU standout, Pierre Strong Jr. is headed to the NFL as he was drafted by the New England Patriots in the 4th round.

Strong Jr. rushed for 1,686 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2021. He added 150 receiving yards, while throwing for 62 yards and another four scores.

The former Jackrabbit was considered one of the top running backs in this year’s NFL Draft and he lifted his draft stock with a great performance at the 2022 NFL Combine.

Strong Jr. rushed for 4,527 rushing yards in his career. That’s the third most in SDSU football history.

