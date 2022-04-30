ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lance Bass' Baby Son's Onesie References Iconic *NSYNC Track

By Yashira C.
 3 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

Lance Bass shared an adorable photo of his baby son Alexander wearing a onesie referencing one of the most memorable * NSYNC tracks, especially for this time of year. Of course, it was none other than "It's Gonna Be Me."

"Guess what??!! #ItsGonnaBeMay," Bass wrote in his Instagram caption. His son Alexander James is seen wearing a white onesie with outlines of the *NSYNC band members and the popular joke "It's Gonna Be May" on it. The phrase has become a meme to welcome the start of May every year and is a play on words to the unmistakable way Justin Timberlake sings the line "It's Gonna Be Me" in the song.

In a 2016 interview, Justin Timberlake revealed that he was actually told to sing the line that way. "In my defense, Max Martin made me sing 'me' that way," he said. "I think he just wanted me to sound like I was from Tennessee." Bass shared the same story in another interview , saying that JT was told by Martin to make it "sound more like it's gonna be May" and the suggestion "kinda just stuck." Earlier this month, *NSYNC had a mini-reunion at Ryan Cabrera's wedding.

