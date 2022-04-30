A second line funeral for Carl the Rooster? It could happen in Ocean Springs

The tributes to Carl the Rooster are coming fast and furious in Ocean Springs.

And a New Orleans-style second line funeral is in the planning stages for the beloved animal.

Carl lived in downtown for years and became an icon of sorts to visitors and merchants in Ocean Springs. He went missing earlier this week. Then news came that Carl had been killed and a Jones County woman was charged in his death.

Now, Ocean Springs is in mourning.

Memorials of flowers, rooster statues and hand-drawn pictures of Carl have popped up at Lil Market Deli & Bagelry and Twisted Anchor Tattoo & Gallery, two businesses where Carl often hung out. Carl’s death has received widespread media attention, including stories in People Magazine and USA Today . Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Homes is partnering with “In Memory Caskets” to donate a special resting place for Carl.

And now, efforts are under way to honor Carl with a second line funeral through the streets of the city.

Ocean Springs resident Ron Kleber told the Sun Herald Saturday morning that the second line is in the planning stages and will likely include the Blackwater Brass band. He said an announcement with more details is imminent, but May 10 is one possibility.

How does a second line funeral work? According to Google, “the musicians, funeral directors, family, and friends of the dead make up what is called the first or main line, while the crowd marching behind is collectively known as the second line. As the procession moves from the funeral service to the burial site, the first and second lines march to the beat of a brass band.”

Earlier this week, Ocean Springs residents took to social media to express their outrage that someone would kill Carl.

The Jones County woman was fired from her job and charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty for her alleged involvement in the death. According to a report from The Laurel Leader Call , Kendra Shaffer was a Jones County juvenile corrections officer. Police have not explained what she was doing on the Coast last weekend.

“We expect those individuals employed by the Jones County Sheriffs Department to perform their duties and live their lives in a professional and honorable manner,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin in a press release. “The criminal charges against Ms. Shaffer by the Ocean Springs Police Department are serious and we do not tolerate or condone this behavior.”

Shaffer will be in city court next week to answer the charge.

This week, surveillance video from one business was published to social media showing a woman wearing white and a group of men taking Carl about 3 a.m. Sunday morning. The woman held the rooster as she left the property and the group proceeded to walk down Government Street. That would likely be the last time the rooster was seen alive.

Ocean Springs police say the investigation of Carl’s death is ongoing and more charges are possible. The rooster’s proper name is Carl 2.0 because it is the second to peck his way along Government Street.