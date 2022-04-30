Tips to battle early season corn diseases

CHICAGO, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures eased on Monday as beneficial rainfall fell over parts of the U.S. winter wheat belt, though weather issues continue to plague much of the growing region. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat settled down 1/4 cent at $10.55-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures for July delivery fell 7-3/4 cents to $10.98 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat added 1-3/4 cents to $11.67-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture inspected 384,460 tonnes of wheat for export during the week ended April 28, in line with analyst expectations of 225,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * Analysts expect the USDA to report winter wheat conditions as 28% good-to-excellent as of May l, up from 27% a week earlier. * India's wheat output looks likely to fall in 2022 after five consecutive years of record harvests, as a sharp, sudden rise in temperatures in mid-March cut crop yields in the world's second-biggest producer of the grain. * Ukraine has formally closed its four Black and Azov Sea ports, which Russian forces have captured, the Ukrainian agriculture ministry said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Will Dunham)
Comments / 0