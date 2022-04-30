Tips to battle early season corn diseases

CHICAGO, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures dropped on Tuesday, pressured by recent rainfall that may aid parched winter wheat crops, though crop conditions continue to lag. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat settled down 10 cents at $10.45-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures for July delivery fell 5-1/4 cents to $10.92-3/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat lost 11-3/4 cents to $11.55-1/2 a bushel. The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 43% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in very poor or poor condition on Monday afternoon, up from 39% the week prior, while leaving unchanged the good to excellent rating at 27%. * Ukraine is forecast to have a significant shortage of grain storing facilities in the 2022/23 season due to a sharp fall in exports resulting from Russia's invasion, analyst APK-Inform said. * Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season that started in July reached 21.95 million tonnes by May 1, compared with 22.96 million tonnes by the same week in 2020/21 and 30.0 million at the same period in 2019/20 according European Commission data. * Canada's Nutrien , the world's largest fertilizer company, is weighing further increases to potash production as sanctions continue to limit shipments from Russia and Belarus, interim Chief Executive Ken Seitz said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 HOURS AGO