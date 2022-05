Elon Musk, who owns around 172 million shares of Tesla stock, saw his net worth climb to nearly $300 billion over the course of the last two years. One of the biggest benefactors of the pandemic, Musk’s electric vehicle company has surged 79 percent year over year to an astounding $1,025 per share. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos currently sits in second place on the World’s Richest list with around $185 billion of his own cash in the bank.

