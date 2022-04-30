ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Voto Latino celebrates the fourth estate

By Rafael Bernal
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BtWMe_0fPCoFTq00

Voto Latino on Friday celebrated diversity in media with a party in full view of original copies of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

Voto Latino CEO María Teresa Kumar hosted the organization’s White House correspondents’ weekend party at the National Archives Museum, presenting an award to CBS News correspondent Ed O’Keefe, a Latino journalist who’s had continued success in radio, print and TV news.

Speaking before the nation’s founding documents, O’Keefe talked about the importance of diversity in media and remarked on Voto Latino Foundation’s non-partisan work in registering young people to vote.

“It was a really beautiful, fun night and so wonderful to see so many people I’ve only seen from a virtual distance for more than two years. It’s also really encouraging to meet younger or new people in the crowd who are just getting started in Washington, knowing that they too may one day soon be in bigger positions of influence and power,” O’Keefe told The Hill on Saturday.

In his speech, O’Keefe talked about the pride he feels seeing more and more Hispanics in various areas of political reporting.

The Washington Post’s Silvia Foster-Frau, CNN’s Maegan Vazquez and Fox News’ Jason Donner were among the many reporters in the room.

Political cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz, who on Tuesday was honored with the Herblock prize at the Library of Congress, was also in the crowd.

The mask-optional event required proof of vaccination to enter the museum’s main hall, which was decked out in Voto Latino’s red, white and blue branding.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland was spotted chatting with Norwegian Ambassador Anniken Krutnes and New Mexico Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (D).

An array of Capitol Hill and administration officials were also in the room, including the White House’s Pili Tobar and Natalie Montelongo, Carlos Paz, the senior communications advisor to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and Vanessa Valdivia, communications director for Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.).

Democratic strategists Chuck Rocha and Kristian Ramos were also in the crowd, as well as political consultants María Cardona and Karen Finney and former Clinton administration White House director of intergovernmental affairs Mickey Ibarra.

Kumar also awarded The Raben Group’s Estuardo Rodríguez for his efforts in putting the event together, as well as his longstanding efforts to promote Hispanic professionals in Washington.

Morgan Chalfant and Alex Gangitano contributed.

Comments / 1

Related
Axios

First look: Deputy comms director to depart White House

The deputy White House communications director, Pili Tobar, is departing her role for the private sector, a White House official told Axios. Why it matters: Tobar’s departure is one of several reported in recent weeks as the administration completes its first year and the White House braces for a difficult midterm season. White House press secretary Jen Psaki is reportedly heading to MSNBC.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Chuck Rocha
Person
Karen Finney
Person
Alex Padilla
Salon

Why Donald Trump is now undermining his greatest — and only — presidential achievement

When Donald Trump ran for president in 2016, he was seen as a "populist" right-wing politician railing about free trade and immigration to push an isolationist worldview, all of which was out of step with what we knew as the modern conservative movement up to that moment. Sure there had been a rump group of paleoconservatives, like Pat Buchanan, who had staged a couple of fringe presidential campaigns in prior decades. The independent candidacy of millionaire Ross Perot had raised some of the same issues and appealed to many of the same voter concerns. But it was Trump whose TV celebrity and flamboyant personality managed to take those ideas straight into the mainstream of the Republican Party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Racism#Cbs News#Voto Latino Foundation#Hispanics#The Washington Post#Cnn#Fox News#The Library Of Congress
Washington Examiner

Obama: Most ‘consequential’ decision was not fighting ‘birther’ claims

He expanded health access for millions with Obamacare and greenlighted the killing of Osama bin Laden, but former President Barack Obama and his team believe that his most consequential decision (and blunder) was not pushing back on “birther” charges. According to his former spokesman, Jay Carney, ignoring charges...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
White House
MSNBC

Conservative federal judge: Trump puts power over democracy

Dustin Thompson, a 38-year-old exterminator in Ohio, found himself unemployed once the Covid-19 crisis began in earnest. In the weeks and months that followed, he fell down what he described as “the rabbit hole” of right-wing lies and conspiracy theories about Donald Trump and the Republican’s re-election campaign.
OHIO STATE
The Hill

The Hill

551K+
Followers
67K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy