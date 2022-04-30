ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Giants draft picks 2022: Instant reaction, analysis to Day 3 selections

By Chris Pflum
Big Blue View
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final day of the 2022 NFL Draft is underway, and the New York Giants have six picks to make today. The Giants came into the draft with four Day 3 picks, but added a second fourth-round pick and a third fifth-round pick in trades with the Atlanta Falcons and New...

Big Blue View

NFL Draft grades 2022: How did the New York Giants do?

The 2022 NFL Draft is over. The 2022 NFL Draft grades, the annually ridiculous exercise of passing judgment on a team’s draft class before selected players have even stepped on the practice field, has begun. Let’s check out the grades for the New York Giants’ 2022 draft class.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Giants draft vs my real time mock for the record.

I haven’t had time to follow the fans and analysts reactions to the Giants draft grades too closely but it seems to have been a roller coaster. I hate draft day because most of the bad GMs draft to get an A on draft day so the pick the combine star, fan favorite or dreaded consensus BPA, the biggest cover your ass move. What matters is the impact on the team in the coming in coming season and will they show enough to warrant a second contract before their rookie deal expires. Giving a GM/team an A because you picked a guy at 67 the consensus had at 50 is ridiculous. Boards are historically inefficient in ranking players. You have to identify and pick good players because they work in all schemes. No damn excuses.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Giants Draft and new coaching staff

After looking at the the draft and reiews the new coaching staff it looks like they are building a team that works towards the strenghts of how the offense and defense will be executed . Not sure why anyone would have a isuue with the first 2 picks . Kayvon Thibodeaux was always a top 3 pick and giants got him , he says Michael Strahan is "one of my mentors " and was in constant contact throughout the process. To me this is a huge plus when talking about young players and how they handle their approach to playing in the NFL. Evan Neal , whats not to like , he played 3 full seasons for alabama 13 games @ left gaurd , 13 games @ right tackle and last year 15 games @ left tackle.missed 1 game in those 3 years due to covid . lets hope these 2 turn into Orlando Pace and bruce Smith and not greg Robinson and Steve Emtman.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

The Draft - how the picks will fit onto this team

The first two picks were BPA, and Positional needs, with the rest of the picks being scheme and positional need to be potential starters, but more likely for this first season as depth to build an excellent base for our star players. The head-scratcher was our second-round pick, WanDale Robinson, but it was great to get a player in one of the deepest classes in draft history. Next year, WanDale will be the future slot because Darius Slayton will get paid on the open market compared to his current salary (2.5 mil), probably in the 5-8 mil per year range out of the picture. Then Sterling Shepard was a great receiver, with the key 'when healthy,' playing all games in two of his first three seasons. But, since the last three seasons, he's missed 18 games, almost 40% of games per season. So, taking a guy in the second in a historical positional group in the draft. For example, the Vikings swapped Diggs for Jefferson to save money when a handful of stud receivers were in the draft. Another example from this year is the Titans, who have a youngish defense but an aging line, quarterback, and best running back who is already taking hits on the IL due to his workload. They swapped AJ Brown for Treylon Burks and added Malik Willis, OT, and a hard-hitting running back. These examples show that after the first round, you're going with potential replacements when your non-contending team than plugging needs, and with new coaches, you need to get players to fill the holes in the scheme, not the old one or the consensus.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Ringer

Grading Every Team’s Performance in the 2022 NFL Draft

Round 2, Pick 55: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State. Round 3, Pick 87: Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State. Round 6, Pick 201: Keontay Ingram, RB, Southern California. Round 6, Pick 215: Lecitus Smith, G, Virginia Tech. Round 7, Pick 244: Christian Matthew, CB, Valdosta State. Round 7, Pick 256:...
NFL
Big Blue View

Evan Neal film study: A lot to be excited about, and one concern

The New York Giants selected Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal with their second first-round pick at No. 7. There was no secret that the Giants were in the tackle market after the decade-long rotating door on the right side of the Giants offense. Neal was the only tackle of the big three - Ikem Ekownu and Charles Cross - with experience on the right side.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Justyn Ross = Victor Cruz?

If you haven’t already check out Justyn Ross a former Clemson star who went undrafted and is still available. He’s got the size and skill to be the workhorse the Giants need to move on from Kenny Golladay. The Giants have the medical resources to evaluate and get this kid right if possible. Best drs in the world here.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Wan'dale Robinson outlier...???

Maybe its me but I saw a guy that I wonder if he will be able to get past a jam on the line of scrimmage, a guy caught from behind multiple times so although he has some quickness I question his speed and will the quickness that he flashed be much of a problem for NFL caliber players? I don't know. I'm skeptical.
NFL
Big Blue View

UDFA Breakdown

The Star Ledger has outdone itself and posted some details about our UDFAs. I’m not a big fan of the Ledger but this article seems worth looking at for those of us who no longer visit that site.
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Browns Draft Picks in 2023

The Cleveland Browns have made three trades that have impacted the picks they have for the 2023 NFL Draft, including one that has yet to be resolved. The trade for Deshaun Watson continues to be felt in that class, but the Browns also added a pair of draft picks in trades during the 2022 NFL Draft, so they currently have eight picks in 2023.
CLEVELAND, OH
Big Blue View

Giants move on from two pro personnel scouts, per report

New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen continues his makeover of the Giants’ front office. Dan Duggan of The Athletic is reporting that the Giants are moving on from senior pro scouting executive Ken Sternfeld and senior pro scout and football systems analyst Matt Schauger. The fact that the profiles of both men have been removed from the Giants’ website could probably be viewed as confirmation that they’re no longer with the team.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Yardbarker

Giants Draft Grades For All Eleven Picks

Joe Schoen’s first draft as the New York Giants’ general manager is in the books. While we won’t be able to properly evaluate this draft class for at least a few years, it’s never too early to assess the value procured with each pick. Big Blue...
