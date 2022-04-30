Cheyenne East at Sheridan Boys Soccer 4/28/22

Kelly Walsh played host to a small track meet on Thursday in Casper so the athletes had a chance to expand their horizons athletically. On the boy's side, Keltan Ewing of Douglas had quite a meet as he won 3 events. Ewing won the 100-meter dash in 11.69, the 300 hurdles in 41.89, and the pole vault as he cleared 13 feet 3 inches. In the rest of the boys running events, Kelly Walsh's Nathan Costalez won the 200 in 23.43, Rylan Weir of Douglas ran 53.94 to win the 400, and his teammate Cameryn Spence took the 800 in 1.59.48. The 1600 meter winner was Nathan Stevenson of Green River in 4.56.70 with Tanner Johnson capturing the 3200 in 11.36.83. Moving over to the 110 hurdles, that was won by Kelly Walsh's Chase Ortberg in 15.74. Campbell County won the 4x100 relay while Douglas won the 4x400, 4x800, and the 1600 medley.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO