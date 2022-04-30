ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

Cheyenne East at Sheridan Boys Soccer 4/28/22

By Kevin Koile
Sheridan Media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe visitors struck first before halftime, but Reed Rabon and Dane Steel scored 6 minutes...

Sheridan Media

Wyoming High School 4A Soccer Standings: May 1, 2022

There’s one week of games remaining before the regional tournaments. The Sheridan girls are scheduled to play their make-up game vs. Cheyenne South on Monday, May 2nd in Casper. Sheridan then plays Campbell County on Tuesday, May 3rd (boys home, girls away), and then both teams conclude the regular...
SHERIDAN, WY
K2 Radio

PhotoFest! Kelly Walsh Invite Track Meet

Kelly Walsh played host to a small track meet on Thursday in Casper so the athletes had a chance to expand their horizons athletically. On the boy's side, Keltan Ewing of Douglas had quite a meet as he won 3 events. Ewing won the 100-meter dash in 11.69, the 300 hurdles in 41.89, and the pole vault as he cleared 13 feet 3 inches. In the rest of the boys running events, Kelly Walsh's Nathan Costalez won the 200 in 23.43, Rylan Weir of Douglas ran 53.94 to win the 400, and his teammate Cameryn Spence took the 800 in 1.59.48. The 1600 meter winner was Nathan Stevenson of Green River in 4.56.70 with Tanner Johnson capturing the 3200 in 11.36.83. Moving over to the 110 hurdles, that was won by Kelly Walsh's Chase Ortberg in 15.74. Campbell County won the 4x100 relay while Douglas won the 4x400, 4x800, and the 1600 medley.
CASPER, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan College in Johnson County Golf for Knowledge Scholarship Tournament

Sheridan College will be hosting its second annual Johnson County Golf for Knowledge Scholarship Golf Tournament on May 28, at the Buffalo Golf Club with a shotgun start at 1 pm. The tournament is the college’s biggest fundraiser dedicated to a scholarship fund for Johnson County residents enrolled at the Northern Wyoming Community College District. There is only one recipient a year which is provided and maintained by the Johnson County Advisory Board and Benefactors.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Johnson Country War: TA Ranch and Invaders Surrender

Nate Champions Last Run by D. Michael Thomas, Jim Gatchell Museum, Buffalo, Wyoming. In parts one and two of this story we looked at the causes and some of the violence in the Johnson County War. This week’s story ends the saga with the Siege of the TA Ranch and the calling out of the federal troops from Fort McKinney.
BUFFALO, WY

