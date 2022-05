JACKSON, Miss. - A family-friendly evening was cut short after shots were fired at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds Mudbug Festival. "Everybody just started running, ooh they got guns, they got guns, and you know, I got anxiety and everything and started to feel like I was about to pass out or something. So, I'm just looking for mom and them because I wasn't around them, I was with her and her sister," said witness December Parks.

JACKSON, MS ・ 18 HOURS AGO