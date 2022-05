This year’s 2022 NFL Draft is unusual as eight teams have multiple first-round picks. The Philadelphia Eagles were set to be the only NFL team to have three first-round selections, but a trade with the New Orleans Saints in the beginning of April shook up the draft board. The Eagles sent the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick and a sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a third-rounder, a seventh-round selection and a 2023 first-round pick and second-rounder in 2024.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO