Albany State University announces eight new Athletics Hall of Fame inductees

The Albany State University Department of Athletics announced this week that it will induct eight new members into its Hall of Fame later this year.

The ASU Athletics Hall of Fame formally recognizes outstanding contributions to the heritage and tradition of excellence of the Golden Rams. The 2022 inductees made lasting impacts as players, coaches, administrators and alumni and shaped the Golden Ram and Cavalier Athletics programs into today’s Albany State University Golden Rams.

The ASU Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be honored during a special ceremony on Sept. 2, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Event Center on West Campus.

The 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame class includes two meritorious service inductees, two longtime coaches and four outstanding student-athletes.

The 2022 Meritorious Service inductees are Andy Christo and Jesse Massey:

• Andy Christo

Darton College Public Address Announcer (1997–2012)

Darton College Community Baseball Coach (1999–2001)

Darton College Associate Athletics Director (2005–2006)

Financial supporter for Darton College and Albany State University

• Jesse Massey

Longtime volunteer in athletics at Albany State University

One of the voices of Golden Rams football

Longtime coordinator of the ASU National Youth Sports Program

Financial supporter for Albany State University

The 2022 Coach inductees are Ken Veilands and Oliver Jones:

• Ken Veilands

Region Coach of the Year 13 Times at Darton College

267 Wins

3 National Championship Appearances

8 Region Titles

7 National Tournament Appearances

• Oliver Jones

Member of the original Golden Rams basketball team from 1961–1964

415 career wins as the Head Basketball Coach

Led the team to the school’s first SIAC Championship in 1972 – 1973 basketball season

Won 6 SIAC Championships

The 2022 Student-Athlete inductees are Anthony Cox, Harold Little, Joe Paige and Willie Seay:

• Anthony Cox

Starting center on three SIAC Championship football teams

All SIAC center in 1985 and 1986

Offensive Lineman of the Year in 1985 and 1986

Participated in the Black All American Freedom Bowl in 1986

• Harold Little

KODAK All American Defensive End in 1972–1973 football season

ASC Boosters Athlete of the Year in 1972–1973

All SIAC Member from 1972-1975

• Joe Paige

Set the SIAC record for track and field in the 800 meters

Team Captain for cross country and track and field

Competed in the National 800 meters event for track and field

• Willie Seay

SIAC 100 meters champion in 1976, 1977 and 1978

60 meters champion in the US Federation Championships in 1977

Set SIAC records in the 100 meter and 200 meters in 1978

Featured in the Black Collegiate Sports Magazine