Albany State University announces eight new Athletics Hall of Fame inductees
The Albany State University Department of Athletics announced this week that it will induct eight new members into its Hall of Fame later this year.
The ASU Athletics Hall of Fame formally recognizes outstanding contributions to the heritage and tradition of excellence of the Golden Rams. The 2022 inductees made lasting impacts as players, coaches, administrators and alumni and shaped the Golden Ram and Cavalier Athletics programs into today’s Albany State University Golden Rams.
The ASU Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be honored during a special ceremony on Sept. 2, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Event Center on West Campus.
The 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame class includes two meritorious service inductees, two longtime coaches and four outstanding student-athletes.
The 2022 Meritorious Service inductees are Andy Christo and Jesse Massey:
• Andy Christo
Darton College Public Address Announcer (1997–2012)
Darton College Community Baseball Coach (1999–2001)
Darton College Associate Athletics Director (2005–2006)
Financial supporter for Darton College and Albany State University
• Jesse Massey
Longtime volunteer in athletics at Albany State University
One of the voices of Golden Rams football
Longtime coordinator of the ASU National Youth Sports Program
Financial supporter for Albany State University
The 2022 Coach inductees are Ken Veilands and Oliver Jones:
• Ken Veilands
Region Coach of the Year 13 Times at Darton College
267 Wins
3 National Championship Appearances
8 Region Titles
7 National Tournament Appearances
• Oliver Jones
Member of the original Golden Rams basketball team from 1961–1964
415 career wins as the Head Basketball Coach
Led the team to the school’s first SIAC Championship in 1972 – 1973 basketball season
Won 6 SIAC Championships
The 2022 Student-Athlete inductees are Anthony Cox, Harold Little, Joe Paige and Willie Seay:
• Anthony Cox
Starting center on three SIAC Championship football teams
All SIAC center in 1985 and 1986
Offensive Lineman of the Year in 1985 and 1986
Participated in the Black All American Freedom Bowl in 1986
• Harold Little
KODAK All American Defensive End in 1972–1973 football season
ASC Boosters Athlete of the Year in 1972–1973
All SIAC Member from 1972-1975
• Joe Paige
Set the SIAC record for track and field in the 800 meters
Team Captain for cross country and track and field
Competed in the National 800 meters event for track and field
• Willie Seay
SIAC 100 meters champion in 1976, 1977 and 1978
60 meters champion in the US Federation Championships in 1977
Set SIAC records in the 100 meter and 200 meters in 1978
Featured in the Black Collegiate Sports Magazine
