ETTRICK, VA – After missing the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the Shaw Lady Bears (17-3) picked up right where they left off as the top-seeded Lady Bears took a 4-0 win over the second-seeded Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls (12-10) to claim the 2022 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Women’s Tennis Championship, Saturday afternoon. Though the Lady Bears took the win in a sweep on the scoreboard, the team had to face some tough competition on the courts to claim the victory.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO