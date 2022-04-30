ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone Mountain, GA

Confederate remembrance event closes rides, exhibits, surprising visitors at Stone Mountain Park

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rz4Xu_0fPCiQ9r00

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — After one year away, the Sons of Confederate Veterans brought their “Confederate Memorial Day” event back to Stone Mountain Park. They were greeted by several groups protesting their presence.

Channel 2 Action News had a team of reporters and photographers on the ground Saturday morning, keeping track of both sides who while vocal, mostly kept their distance.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Justin Carter spoke to some park visitors who came from out of the state to explore the park and they were both surprised and disappointed to find out most of the attractions were closed for the day. The Stone Mountain Park Association shut down the Sky Ride, the Memorial Hall and the daily laser show in anticipation of the gatherings, leaving visitors with few options.

Meanwhile, park security kept the Veterans group and the group out to protest them separated. There was some shouting in both directions but the proceedings were mostly self-contained as of noon on Saturday. A Channel 2 photographer saw a couple of people not affiliated with either group walk by with guns, but they left the area without incident.

The Confederate ceremony has been taking place at the park for years and due to state laws, the park is required to approve the permit request. The Southern Poverty Law Center had publicly asked for the permit to be revoked just days before the event. The park association’s CEO told Channel 2 on Wednesday that, “This is a free speech event covered by the First Amendment. We will continue to follow state law as well as honor the First Amendment rights of all Georgians.”

Martin O’Toole, Sons of Confederate Veterans spokesperson and keynote speaker, said this is about honoring their ancestors. When asked about protesters and groups calling to pull their permit today, he said, “They were calling for the park to violate our First Amendment rights.”

Stone Mountain resident Stacey Smith was part of the counter-protest.

“This is my community, and that park is one of my favorite places in the whole wide world, and I just feel so heartbroken that it’s withered with symbols of hate,” she said.

Stone Mountain Park said that on Sunday, the park would resume normal hours and all operating rides and exhibits would be open to visitors.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Local high school senior breaks the bank when it comes to scholarship money for college

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Richard Rainey
1d ago

these people protesting do they have a permit? if on park land they need one according the park no one has applied for one accept the sons of the Confederate. so they should be arrested. if they are on park land.

Reply
3
Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stone Mountain, GA
City
College Park, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
CBS News

Georgia residents urged to keep an eye out for large invasive lizards that "eat almost anything"

Georgia's wildlife agency is once again asking residents to report sightings of an invasive lizard that can pose a threat to native species. The state Department of Natural Resources is trying to locate and remove South American tegus from Georgia before the lizards can thrive in greater numbers. So far, the state's only known wild population has been found in Toombs and Tattnall counties in southeast Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Carter
CBS 46

Cobb County dog owner says man falsely claimed dogs and then wanted reward

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two French bulldogs belonging to a couple in Cobb County escaped their yard on Monday and ran away. The couple immediately made a plea to the community on social media, asking for help to find the dogs. JC Banks also handed out flyers. Another homeowner who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stone Mountain Park#Guns#Confederate Memorial Day#Channel 2#Wsb Tv News
CBS 46

Henry Co. family overwhelmed with hundreds in summer school fees

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Families with children struggling in classrooms may find themselves paying hundreds of dollars to recover from one bad grade. Sarah Stephens, a parent with three kids in Henry County School District, said her two oldest sons were likely candidates for summer school. Like many students, her boys struggled to adjust to virtual – then in-person – learning during the pandemic.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS 46

Prayer vigil for teen shot outside Golden Glide Skating Rink

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County officials are asking a higher power for help to stop youth violence in their county. On Thursday night, more than a dozen local pastors showed up at the Golden Glide Skating Rink for a prayer vigil. The skating rink is where 11-year-old D’Mari Johnson...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
141K+
Followers
102K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy