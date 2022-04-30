ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collection sites open for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

By Patrick Ryan
 2 days ago
(WIVB) — Saturday is the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and collection sites around Western New York will be open.

The New York State Departments of Health and Environmental Conservation and the Office of Addiction Services and Supports have partnered with the DEA in making sure residents have somewhere to drop off their unwanted drugs.

You can get rid of prescribed medications, controlled substances, vaping devices and cartridges at the collection site nearest to you from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To find a location near you, click here.

Across New York State 121 healthcare facilities, plus local law enforcement sites are participating in Take Back Day. Almost 745,000 pounds of needed prescriptions were disposed of the last time this event was held in October 2021.

“Safe and secure disposal of unwanted or expired medications is one important way to prevent potential misuse of medications,” said Chinazo Cunningham, commissioner, NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports. “These events help support our ongoing work to address addiction across the state, reduce risks of overdose, and give New Yorkers the chance to take an active role in prevention efforts in their communities.”

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here .

