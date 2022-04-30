ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chenango County, NY

Afton Man Charged with Rape and Assault of Two Children Under Age 11

By Jim Rondenelli
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Chenango County man is under arrest, charged with several crimes against children. According to a written release from the New York State Police, investigators from both the Sidney and Binghamton areas looked into reports of alleged inappropriate behavior by 32-year-old James D. Blackman of Afton, New York. The initial report...

NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBX 950

Photos: Drunk New York Man Drives Into Hudson Valley Creek, PD

Police allege a drunk Hudson Valley man drove into a home and then a creek in the region. We have amazing photos from the scene. On Tuesday around 7:10 p.m. members from the Ulster Hose Co.#5 responded to reports of a car in water in Ulster County. Ulster Hose and the dive team were dispatched for a car in the water in the Sawkill Fire District, firefighters say.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Utica Man Accused Of Robbing Man At Gunpoint Inside Vehicle

A Utica man is facing charges after allegedly robbing another man at gunpoint inside a vehicle. Utica Police say 32-year-old Christopher Xuereb entered a vehicle on the 1000 block of Kossuth Avenue early Sunday morning and demanded money from the victim. The victim told police Xuereb threatened him with a...
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

NYS Parolee Allegedly Found with 9mm Ruger Handgun in Utica

An Oneida County parolee is under arrest, facing new charges after a parole check at a home. The Utica Police Department says that investigators with the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Unit were helping officers with the New York State Parole conduct a home check on parolee Marquise Howard on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Howard is a 25-year-old man residing at a home on the 200 block of Eagle Street in Utica.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Utica Cops Park Paddy Wagon, Rollout Welcome Wagon

Members of the Utica Police Department are sometimes called on for assistance by area law enforcement agencies for one matter or another. This time, Utica Police are getting an assist for making life a bit easier for a man who relocated to the area from down south. The man had...
UTICA, NY
Marcy, NY
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

