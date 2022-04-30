Read full article on original website
Best Cyber Monday deals 2022: last-minute discounts for Android, Google & Amazon users
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While Cyber Monday may be technically over, a few retailers have continued running deals on smartphones, tablets, speakers, Chromebooks, and more. Maybe they've forgotten to pull their prices back up, plus there are some that are continuing with deals that run into December, but it's only positive news for you. It means you may still be able to get a last-minute deal on your next gadget. We've collected together all the leftover Cyber Monday deals you can buy right now.
Sonos products almost never go on sale, but they're 20% off for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you look around my house, you'll notice a few consistent things in every room: plants, and Sonos speakers. I've spent a lot of money on plants over the years, but I've spent far more on Play:1s, Play:5s, Arcs, Beams, Subs, and various Ikea collabs that I somehow thought were good investments at the time. While there are other connected speaker ecosystems out there, including those from Amazon and Google, nothing just works like Sonos.
Last-minute deals: These 5 portable power banks are way more affordable for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Phones are wonderful devices that make our lives a whole lot easier, but they have one major weak spot: battery life. Even the best Android phones usually need a fresh daily charge to keep them going, but what if there's no outlet available? The best solution here for those always on the go is a portable power bank, which can charge your phone (and many other devices) from anywhere. Black Friday is a great time to save big on tech, and we've come across a bunch of great Black Friday deals on power banks that we've rounded up here.
The best OnePlus camera phone is available for $250 less this Cyber Monday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There's a lot to love about the OnePlus 10 Pro. From its stellar triple cameras to the 120Hz AMOLED screen, it's a flagship that offers something for everybody. Sure, it has been usurped by the newer OnePlus 10T, but the OnePlus 10 Pro offers an incredible value with the $250 discount for Cyber Monday.
The Google Pixel Watch is a much better deal at $50 off during Cyber Monday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We've been waiting for Google to make a watch for the better part of a decade, and the Google Pixel Watch has finally arrived. It does well for a first-gen smartwatch but costs quite a lot. Thankfully, the $50 Cyber Monday discount makes it slightly more affordable.
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals 2022: Discounts on Samsung, Kindle Fire, & more
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you're looking for the perfect cookbook in the kitchen or a portable television around your house, tablets are the best option around. With large displays, removable keyboards, unique pens, and so much more, these slates are good for everything from productivity to binge-watching on the weekends. The Android tablet ecosystem is healthier than it's been in years, thanks to some incredible options from Samsung, Amazon, Lenovo, and more — not to mention the Apple-shaped giant in the room.
Pump up your post-Black Friday party with this awesome Wonderboom 3 deal
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Black Friday can be a great time to save on big-ticket items like smartphones and robot vacuums, but it's also a great opportunity to shave a few bucks off smaller purchases. Case in point: the compact Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Bluetooth speaker is down to $80 right now, $20 off its MSRP.
Get festive with these 10 top smart lighting deals for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Smart lighting is the most visual aspect of any good smart home setup, but there are many brands to wade through before finding the perfect equipment for your needs. Most importantly, avoid the glut of no-name rebranded import products you run into at some online retailers. To help with that, we've gathered a list of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday smart lighting deals from the most reputable smart lighting manufacturers on the planet.
Get these great Google Nest products for up to $66 off during these fantastic Cyber Monday deals
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Many deals that began last week are continuing through Cyber Monday. Google's devices have received excellent discounts, including the Nest Hub and the Nest Hub Max. The Nest Hub Max tops our list of the best Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, but for those unwilling to shell out the $164 price, the cheap-but-excellent Nest Hub is only $50.
We break down the best Cyber Monday smartwatch & fitness tracker deals
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Black Friday may have come and gone, but the deals haven't ended: Cyber Monday is here. We've been tracking the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for phones and several other categories for weeks, and our main hub includes a variety of gadgets for your wrist. If you're looking specifically for smartwatch or fitness tracker deals, you're in the right place.
Embrace your inner bookworm this Cyber Monday by saving $50 on the Kindle Paperwhite
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Kindle Paperwhite is the middle child, but still a top performer when it comes to reading e-books, thanks to its clear 6.8-inch E Ink display, warm lighting, and 16GB of storage. This way, with the highly-portable Kindle Paperwhite, you can keep all of your favorite e-books in one place at arm's length at all times.
14 can't-miss deals on TVs this Cyber Monday weekend
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Black Friday may be behind us, but the discounts continue through Cyber Monday. Almost every conceivable tech product is selling for a discounted price this weekend, right from smartphones and accessories for them to Chromebooks and audio gear. However, if you have been saving up for a big purchase like a new 4K TV, several retailers are offering great discounts on some of the latest and greatest TVs this weekend, and we have rounded them up for you.
The best tools and utility apps on Android in 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Did you know that the number of smartphone users in 2022 is estimated at 6.6B? That's over 80% of the world's current population. In other words, you're unlikely to encounter anyone without a powerful Android handset in their back pocket. Or an Apple device, if you're that kind of person. We don't judge.
6 best Google Black Friday deals: Pixel phones, Pixel Watch, Nest & more
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Black Friday weekend is a great time to buy Google's hardware as they are usually heavily discounted during the shopping event. The best part is that Google is offering hefty discounts on almost all its products, including the recently launched Pixel 7 series, the new 4K Chromecast, and more. Check out the best deals on Google's hardware that you should not miss this weekend.
Sennheiser's sensational-sounding Momentum 3 wireless earbuds are below $200 for the first time
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you were on the fence about the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds because of their relatively exorbitant price tag, this Black Friday deal is bound to change your mind. The latest and greatest among Sennheiser's earbuds lineup is now selling for just $200, a relatively big discount considering the recency of the product.
A high-powered Lenovo Chromebook sees a low sale price for Cyber Monday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most Chromebooks are limited to low-grade Celeron or Pentium processors, if not slower. That's not the case with this premium model from Lenovo, which is under a big discount right now for the next couple of days. Its 128 GB of storage is double that of most others, and you can even opt for 256 GB if you need it.There is also 8 GB of RAM, twice the amount found in many competitors. The capable hardware and 13-inch Full HD display make this one of the nicest small-form-factor Chromebooks out there.
11 USB-C Power Delivery and wireless charger deals to keep you energized on Cyber Monday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Let's face it. Even if manufacturers still included wall chargers in the box with their new smartphones, most of us probably wouldn't be satisfied with the snail's pace at which standard current charging works. Thanks to the wide selection of aftermarket USB-C Power Delivery and wireless chargers, you've got plenty of options that will accommodate your phone's specific flavor of fast charging. And thanks to Cyber Monday, many of these great chargers are seeing significant discounts.
Amazon’s huge Echo Show 15 smart display is on sale for the lowest price ever for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Echo Show 15 is Amazon's newest and largest smart display. It has a 15-inch HD display and a built-in camera and will soon add Fire TV functionality. Its customizable widgets are perfect for viewing useful information at a glance, such as calendar appointments, current weather, and to-do or grocery lists.
15 killer Cyber Monday deals on cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Best Cyber Monday sales on Samsung Galaxy S22 cases. Casetify Impact Case Series for Galaxy S22. $47 $55 Save $8. Instead of the average bland,...
Finally, Cyber Monday brings us our first ever deal on the Logitech MX Master 3S
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The follow-up to the Logitech MX Master 3 keeps the best things about the mouse and improves on two fronts. The Master 3S has a higher resolution 8,000 DPI sensor and is significantly quieter than its predecessor. If you do a lot of office work, it’s the best wireless mouse you can pick for a Chromebook. A $5 discount isn't much, but it's the first sale we've clocked on this mouse.
