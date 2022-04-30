ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids bookstore celebrated Independent Bookstore Day

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is Independent Bookstore Day, and several bookstores across Eastern Iowa are hosting events to celebrate. Next Page Books in downtown Cedar Rapids...

98.1 KHAK

New Iowa Casey’s Store is First of its Kind in the Area

Casey's just opened a new store in Iowa that's unlike any around it. Back in October of 2020, we told you that Casey's was getting a new look. They modernized their look with a new logo and dropped "General Store" from their name. Their online ordering, delivery, and curbside services have evolved recently too. Plus, they added new breakfast items last year that included burritos, bowls, and more. That's a lot of "new." Now, they've switched things up again.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man may be linked to 2 Iowa cold cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

125-year-old Iowa church saved from demolition

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Marion church building devastated by the 2020 derecho will get new life. The building in Uptown was originally home to Marion Methodist Church until they moved to their new facility, KCRG reports. Then, about a year before the derecho, the congregation from the Pentecostals of Greater Cedar Rapids moved in. Since the storm, the church has sat empty.
MARION, IA
K92.3

Iowa Based Grocery Store Plans to “Demote” Hundreds of Employees

News broke on Wednesday that even more changes were coming to an Iowa-based grocery store. Hy-Vee officials announced that more changes would be coming to the retail giant this year. In March, news broke that many Hy-Vee employees were quietly being laid off. Reports said that these occurred in the marketing and information and technology departments.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Restaurant and Bar Destroyed by Tuesday Fire [PHOTOS]

A Tuesday evening fire destroyed a popular gathering spot in a small eastern Iowa town. The fire broke out Tuesday night at Bootleggers River Tavern, a restaurant and bar in the Clayton County town of Millville. The small unincorporated town that sits a short distance west of the Mississippi River near the Turkey River and Highway 52, had a population of 29 people in 2015. Realizing just how much a place like this is the heartbeat of a small community makes this news all the more difficult.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Report Ranks Iowa’s Healthiest and Least Healthy Counties

(Madison, WI) — A new report from the University of Wisconsin details the healthiest — and least healthy — counties in Iowa, based on more than 30 factors that influence how long and how well people live. The healthiest county in Iowa is Dallas, with Winneshiek County at number two and Sioux County at number three. Montgomery County is ranked the least healthy in Iowa, Lee County is next-to-last, and Monona County is third-to-last. The report finds the typical Iowa family with two children will spend 24-percent of their annual income on childcare, just one point below the national average of 25-percent. Michael Stevenson, a team leader at the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, says Iowans can log onto county-health-rankings-dot-org and see how their individual counties stack up.
IOWA STATE
94.1 KRNA

Iowa Sisters Leave Dementia-Stricken Mother on Floor for 4 Days

As was first reported by KWQC in the Quad Cities, two women in the Davenport area are each being "charged with dependent adult abuse with intentional physical injury," after they allegedly left their 86-year-old, dementia-stricken mother on the living room floor of their residence. Per the arrest affidavit that was...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCCI.com

Some Iowans say busy highway has become a raceway

INDIANOLA, Iowa — State troopers cracked down on speeders and distracted drivers on Wednesday, using a plane to ticket speeders on Highway 5 south of Des Moines. Another big concern is along Highway 65 — the easiest route between Des Moines and Indianola. In Indianola, some say Highway...
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Rain and cold push back planting season in Iowa

ADEL, Iowa — A cold, wet and windy start to spring looks to continue next week, further pushing back when farmers start or continue their planting. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Central Iowa has broken free of the drought that gripped it for much of the last year. In...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Go bungee jumping at VEISHEA in 1992

AMES, Iowa — In April of 1992, a massive crane was brought to Ames for Iowans to get a big thrill. Students lined up for a bungee jump to take the stress away from classes. Even KCCI’s Dana Cardin took his turn jumping out of the basket.
AMES, IA
KCRG.com

City of Dubuque increases wages for recreation division staff

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Dubuque is raising its wages for lifeguards, pool managers, and playground/after-school staff in the hopes of attracting more applicants and retaining staff from year to year. City officials say recruitment/hiring was difficult last year and they hope this is the beginning step to...
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

A Cedar Rapids Farm Was Featured in People Magazine [PHOTOS]

Prince Harry's face covers the latest issue of People Magazine that just hit newsstands on Friday, but it's not Harry's interview that caught the attention of Eastern Iowans flipping through the pages. If you open up page 24 of the May 2nd issue, you'll see some photos of llamas in costumes. Read the article, and you'll learn that those llamas are from right here in Cedar Rapids!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

