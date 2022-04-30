ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Photos: ‘Friends’ themed house up for sale in Ohio

By Peter Curi, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

A homeowner in Dayton, Ohio has put their “ Friends ” themed house up for sale on Zillow and it has the internet buzzing.

The three-bedroom and one-bath home located on the 1500 block of Barney Ave in Dayton was fully renovated to recreate Monica Geller’s iconic “Friends” apartment, according to KTLA sister station WDTN .

The purple walls, brick-walled kitchen, and clawfoot bathtub transports “Friends” fans onto the set to Monica’s apartment, where other characters spent many episodes.

The legendary show ran for 235 episodes over 10 seasons between 1994 to 2004. But, the cast came together in May 2021 for a reunion show launched on HBO MAX.

The house has been listed for sale, but currently runs as a short-term rental on Airbnb.

This ‘Friends’ character is cut from the show in China

The one-of-a-kind Dayton home has been listed at $135,000 , but you can find it on Airbnb right now. The house currently has a pending offer. The home has been listed by Rachel Gannon of Home Experts Realty .

For the property listing, click here .

