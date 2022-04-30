ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Kim, Cronenworth, Darvish lead Padres over Pirates 7-3

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
Pittsburgh Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach, front right, celebrates with Bryan Reynolds Pittsburgh Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach, front right, celebrates with Bryan Reynolds as he returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Joan Adon during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Ha-Seong Kim and Jake Cronenworth homered, and Yu Darvish pitched six effective innings to lead the San Diego Padres to a 7-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

Kim was 2 for 4 with a two-run home run in the second inning to tie the game at 2.

Cronenworth, who also went 2 for 4, then belted a solo shot in the seventh to finish the scoring.

The Padres got their fourth straight win and ninth in the last 11 games.

Zach Thompson gave up four runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Daniel Vogelbach hit two RBI singles for Pittsburgh, and Diego Castillo and Andrew Knapp also had two hits.

