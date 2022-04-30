ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots Use Fourth-Round Pick To Draft Jack Jones, ASU Cornerback

By Dakota Randall
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After using a third-round pick to select cornerback Marcus Jones, the Patriots targeted another corner early in Round 4, using the 121st selection in the 2022 NFL Draft to take Arizona State’s Jack Jones. A 5-foot-11, 177-pound corner, Jones is talented but was projected to go in the...

