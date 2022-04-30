Patriots Use Fourth-Round Pick To Draft Jack Jones, ASU Cornerback

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins selected wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, from Texas Tech, with their 125th overall pick in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. On Friday, with the 102nd overall pick, the Dolphins selected linebacker Channing Tindall, from Georgia, in the 3rd round. On Saturday, the Dolphins also selected Cameron Goode, LB, out of California with their 224th overall pick. Their last selection, with the 247th overall pick, was Skylar Thompson, QB, Kansas State. After an aggressive offseason, the team reshaped and upgraded its roster for Mike McDaniel’s new vision. Experts say the Dolphins’ team needs are the following: offensive linemen, linebackers, wide receivers, and defensive linemen.

