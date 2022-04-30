ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Waterfall goes from villain to hero as Grimsby hit back to draw at Barnet

Grimsby further boosted their play-off ambitions as they came from two goals behind to draw 2-2 with Barnet at the Hive Stadium.

The hosts took the lead in the 37th minute when Ryan De Havilland picked out Adam Marriott inside the box and he fired home the rebound from his own initial effort.

The Bees doubled their advantage seven minutes after the break, Rob Hall drilling a low cross into the box which was turned into his own net by Luke Waterfall.

Grimsby set up a grandstand finish when they pulled a goal back in the 81st minute through Andy Smith at the far post.

They then levelled a minute from time as Waterfall avenged his earlier own goal to help Town snatch a point.

