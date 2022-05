It’s never over until it’s over is a cliché that took on new meaning this past week at a mini-tour event in England when the apparent winner had his title taken away. Chris Hanson and Dan Brown went to a playoff in the 2020 Pro Tour’s Golf Travel People Masters, an 18-hole tournament on April 25 at Radcliffe Hall Golf Course in Darlington, England, after each shot a four-under 68. The playoff was streamed online, and Hanson appeared to have won with a birdie on the first extra hole. But as the playoff was unfolding, tournament officials watching it live apparently had concerns with a drop that Hanson had taken from an immovable obstruction, and upon review determined he had taken it incorrectly.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO