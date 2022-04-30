Whaley wants to ensure Ohio is an inclusive state

CINCINNATI — From talking about the so-called “Don't Say Gay” bill with drag queens to diversity with Black firefighters, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley searched last week for votes in Tuesday's election in her primary opponent's backyard.

“Right now what we're seeing at the statehouse with the Don't Say Gay bill and House Bill 616..., is it’s terrible for civil rights and it will affect the ability of our communities to grow,” she told the performers and small audience between drag shows at The Hub in Cincinnati's Over the Rhine neighborhood. “You all are so key to the growth of our community and the growth of our cities.”

Ms. Whaley is banking on luring votes from former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley's home territory in her bid for the Democratic nomination.

“This past week when they introduced [House Bill] 616, the 'Don't Say Gay' bill, [Republican Gov. Mike DeWine] said I don't know anything about it.... That's usually what he says right before he signs any terrible bill,” Ms. Whaley told The Blade. “He said that about Stand Your Ground, and he said that about permitless carry.

“Usually that means 'I'm afraid of my extreme, right-wing base. I don't want to say anything that will offend them, so I'll do whatever they want”,” she said.

Born in Indiana, the former Dayton mayor moved to Ohio to attend the University of Dayton and stayed. Her parents and brother live in Cincinnati.

The recently introduced House Bill 616 has not had any hearings yet at the Ohio Statehouse, but it quickly became an issue in the governor's race on both sides of the aisle. The bill includes elements of Florida's new law that directly led to that state's political showdown with Disney World.

It would prohibit discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity with students in kindergarten through third grades. Fitting in with the current political debate over so-called critical race theory, the bill would also limit instruction on divisive or racist subjects.

“Intel and most corporations that are looking for the tech economy and young people to be a part of that, they don't want to come to places that are exclusionary,” Ms. Whaley said. “There is probably nothing more exclusionary right now than the 'Don't Say Gay' bill.

“Only one state has done it,” she said. “They've gotten into a fight with Mickey Mouse over it. This is pretty extreme stuff, so for Ohio to be moving in that direction will be a real downer for economic opportunity across the state.”

While Mr. DeWine has offered no opinion on the subject, Ms. Whaley is convinced he would sign it if it reaches his desk, part of what she describes as a pattern of the current governor caving in to Republican “extremists” in the General Assembly.

Briefly a candidate for governor in 2018, Ms. Whaley stood with Mr. DeWine when he proposed gun-access reforms following the 2019 mass shooting in her city. She said she probably wouldn't be running today if he'd followed through.

“I took the governor at his word after the shooting when he said he was going to do something,” she said. “And frankly never in my worst nightmare did I think he'd do something to make it worse — the signing of Stand Your Ground in January of 2021. We started to see it in the second half of COVID. He's afraid of the extremists and won't stand up to them. You see it in redistricting....

“He'll say the right things when it's politically convenient, but when the rubber hits the road....” she said.

She and Mr. Cranley simultaneously served two four-year terms as their cities' leaders, leaving office early this year. They'd worked together on the Ohio Mayors’ Alliance a bipartisan organization providing cities a united front in working with state and federal leaders on issues important to them.

But their relationship has been strained by a recent Cranley ad in which the former Cincinnati mayor makes the case that while the Queen City has made an economic and population “comeback,” Dayton suffered on those fronts under Ms. Whaley.

“Who's the best Democrat to beat DeWine and lead Ohio's comeback? The mayor whose city is getting worse?" the ad asks.

“I don't think it's a fair assessment,” Ms. Whaley said. “Cincinnati has its challenges, too.... I'm really proud of my city. It's a very resilient community. When I came in as mayor, it was at the bottom, it's fair to say.”

But she said the city has made gains in its fight against opioid overdoses and the economic downturn tied to its heavy reliance on manufacturing.

“We didn't have fancy things like Cincinnati does.,” she said. “We don't have six Fortune 500 companies, two major league sports teams, one that went to the Super Bowl. I'm partial to my Dayton Dragons, but it's not the same thing as far as level.

“The number of assets that midsize communities have is very different than the bigger cities,” she said. “I think Dayton is much more similar to the rest of the state.”

While in Cincinnati, she stood in the Avondale neighborhood to accept the endorsement of the BlackFire PAC, the political arm of the Cincinnati African-American Firefighters’ Association. While Mr. Cranley won the endorsement of the broader Cincinnati local they are all members of, BlackFire PAC's executive director, Raffel Prophett, said Mr. Cranley didn't do enough to promote diversity and opportunity in the ranks.

Mr. Cranley also has the backing of the firefighters’ union in Dayton.

She has questioned Mr. Cranley's commitment to abortion rights. A Catholic, the former Cincinnati mayor was opposed to abortion rights but said he changed positions after going through fertility treatments with his wife that led to their son’s birth.

“I didn't see him when we were trying to save the Cincinnati [abortion] clinic,” Ms. Whaley told a group of supporters gathered on a lawn in Cincinnati's Clifton neighborhood. “He wasn't here.... We need somebody who is unequivocal on this issue. The governor is the last stop in protecting women's healthcare access.”

Ms. Whaley also has the backing of Ohio's most prominent Democrat, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.

She has promoted an agenda of raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, promoting renewable energy in the state to foster manufacturing of wind turbines and solar panels in Ohio, free preschool for 3 and 4-year-olds, promoting union jobs, and reform of prescription drug cost for seniors, including capping the cost of insulin for diabetics at $30 a month.

“I forgot,” she said. “There is one more difference. I am a woman. We've never had a woman nominee for governor in the history of Ohio. It's time for a change. We need to have different leadership.”

Ms. Whaley's would-be lieutenant governor is Cuyahoga County Councilman Cheryl Stephens.