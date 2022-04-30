Defiance woman killed in rollover crash; man from Friday crash identified

DEFIANCE — A Defiance woman was killed when the car she drove crashed and burned shortly before dawn Saturday in Noble Township, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Tracy L. Perez, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash reported at 5:35 a.m. on State Rt. 15 at Aspacher Road, troopers from the patrol’s Defiance post said.

Ms. Perez was northwest-bound on Route 15 when the Chevrolet Equinox she was driving went off the left side of that roadway, crossed Aspacher Road, then overturned and became engulfed in fire, according to the report.

Ms. Perez wore a seat belt at the time of the crash, which the patrol said remained under investigation later Saturday.

Separately, the highway patrol announced Saturday the identity of a man killed Friday when his pickup truck collided with a truck on U.S. 20A/State Rt. 2 on the west side of Delta, Ohio.

Ryan Sexton, 37, of Wauseon, died at the scene of the 2:40 a.m. crash at the westerly junction with State Rt. 109. He entered the signalized intersection, which also serves the entrance to North Star Bluescope Steel, headed west and collided with a southbound truck.

The Delta crash also remained under investigation Saturday.