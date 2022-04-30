ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cranley wants to take Cincinnati's success statewide

By Jim Provance / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UOCwa_0fPCffuj00

CLEVELAND — Former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley was a young councilman when the city “blew up” following the police shooting of an unarmed black man in 2001.

More than two decades later, he cites the subsequent fixing of that “broken social contract” as the primary driver behind Cincinnati's comeback and why Democrats would be better off with him as their candidate for governor this fall.

“We had the first major rioting post-Rodney King, and our reputation was mud,” Mr. Cranley told the progressive nonprofit Ohio Constitutional Society in Cleveland on Wednesday.

“Worse than that, everybody felt angry,” he said. “...It was awful. It was truly awful.”

But he was one of the deciding votes in the 5-4 decision not to fight the U.S. Department of Justice's subsequent move to put Cincinnati under supervised mitigation to repair the relationship between the Black community and police. And the city reversed its anti-gay policies.

“As a result, more people started moving into Cincinnati,” he said. “We started growing faster, and when people feel that they're treated more fairly, they want to contribute back to society.

“I believe that Ohio as a whole has gone in the opposite direction under right-wing Republican leadership where they've passed Stand Your Ground, bans on gay marriage, permitless carry, extreme abortion bans,” Mr. Cranley said. “They do all of this stuff that makes people feel unwelcome. We're losing young people to other states, and our population is aging.”

Mr. Cranley today cites Cincinnati’s status as the only previously declining Ohio city of 100,000 or more people to grow as to why Democrats should prefer him over Nan Whaley, his former counterpart in Dayton, to presumably do battle with Republican Gov. Mike DeWine on Nov. 8.

A graduate of Harvard Law School and Harvard Divinity School, Mr. Cranley was a co-founder and the first executive director of the University of Cincinnati-based Ohio Innocence Project, which works to free the wrongly convicted.

He is now offering a platform of legalizing and taxing marijuana as a means to invest in infrastructure and promising 30,000 new jobs a year paying at least $60,000. He's offering an Alaska-like energy dividend of $500 annually to families earning less than $75,000 and has promised to fire Mr. DeWine's appointed public-utilities commissioners in the wake of the $61 million bribery scandal tied to passage of a $1 billion bailout of nuclear power plants.

And he vows that he would serve as a Democratic veto stamp against anti-gay, anti-abortion, anti-green energy, and other controversial measures emerging from Republican super-majorities in the Ohio General Assembly.

Mr. DeWine also exercised that veto, but his fellow Republicans in the General Assembly handed him an override that forced enactment of a coronavirus-inspired bill to limit his authority during public health emergencies.

Why would Mr. Cranley expect a different reaction?

“I had some of my vetoes overturned as mayor. Most were not,” he told The Blade. “The difference is that I can't control what the legislature does, but I will always do what I think is right. And DeWine has consistently said that I'm not going to do what I believe in because it'll be overturned.

“Well, who cares?” he asked. “We have checks and balances for a reason.”

Much of Mr. Cranley's agenda — such as those well-paying jobs tied to infrastructure development — is tied to revenue expected from legalizing and taxing pot for recreational purposes.

But the General Assembly has been unwilling to move in that direction, and a potential ballot issue this fall could beat Mr. Cranley to the punch and spend that money for other purposes before a Governor Cranley could get at it.

“If it's already passed, then that challenge is accomplished,” he told The Blade. “Independent of how you spend the money, I think it's a good idea. If they choose to spend it in a different way, if the people make that decision, obviously I'll abide by that decision.

“I'll find other ways to pay for my agenda,” he said. “...The greatest power of the budget is the first draft, and the governor gets to write the first draft of the budget.”

Should there not be a successful ballot issue this fall and lawmakers continue to balk under a Governor Cranley, he said would pursue his own ballot issue on the subject.

Mr. Cranley envisions borrowing $8 billion over four years and repaying the money primarily with those taxes on marijuana. Ms. Whaley also says that the time for legal marijuana has come, but she questions the dollar figures Mr. Cranley would be banking on.

He vows to be a wall between Republican lawmakers when it comes to legislation restricting abortion rights — in contrast with Mr. DeWine.

But Mr. Cranley, a Catholic, has been criticized by abortion-rights organizations as a relative newcomer on that issue.

“I am pro-choice,” he said in Cleveland. “I will be a pro-choice governor. I will veto any effort to undermine reproductive freedom.”

He also picked state Sen. Teresa Fedor (D., Toledo), an ardent abortion-rights supporter, as his would-be lieutenant governor to help shore up his credentials on that front.

“I highly suspect that Governor DeWine will strongly encourage the legislature not to pass [even stricter bans on abortion] before the election,” Mr. Cranley said. “But we know ... that there's no abortion ban that he won't sign. So winning this election is critical.”

Both Democrats have pledged to raise Ohio’s minimum wage to $15 an hour and to support the creation of union jobs. Mr. Cranley said in Cleveland that he would block Republican efforts to erode the prevailing wage — usually union-scale wages for publicly funded projects — and to make Ohio a right-to-work state undermining union membership.

Mr. DeWine, who has enjoyed support from the construction trades, has pursued neither step, but Mr. Cranley said he doesn't expect that to last.

“In their bones they are anti-union,” he said. “I believe — if Governor DeWine gets another term, [former House Speaker Larry] Householder's in prison, and a whole new crop of leaders comes into the General Assembly — they will pass right-to-work and, of course, Governor DeWine will sign it.”

Part of Ms. Whaley's pitch is that she is a woman. If successful, she would be the first woman elected to Ohio's highest executive office. She argues that Mr. Cranley would be just one more male millionaire that Democrats have offered voters.

“That's her argument, that in Ohio, that that's the best way to win a state that Trump won twice by 8 points,” Mr. Cranley said. “My argument is that what motivates those voters — and there are many that voted for Obama and Trump — is economic issues.

“I believe that having the credibility of saying that I've gotten economic outcomes that are better than the state, not worse than the state, is a better reason to nominate me and make it more likely to beat the Republican,” he said. “If we're going to fire DeWine, I think we need somebody with a record that's better, not worse, than his.”

Comments

regina hogan
3d ago

Mayor with many members on council got indicted by feds, he didn't know😂. He wants to turn Ohio into sanctuary state like California. He will ruin Ohio.

Reply
2
