Checking out: Wegmans to eliminate plastic bags

By Marlena Stein
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWegmans announced this month that the popular east coast grocery chain will completely remove plastic bags from all stores by the end of 2022. The Bethlehem Wegmans is one of 106 stores planning to go plastic bag-less in the next eight months. In 2019, Wegmans first removed all plastic...

Comments / 5

Arnold Henry
3d ago

What about people that use delivery service? What about people who have to use public transportation? What about people who don't have their own vehicles? Do they have an answer for that?

WPG Talk Radio

NJ’s Plastic Bag Ban Also Does Away With This Very Common Convenience

When New Jersey's plastic bag ban begins Wednesday, it'll also mark the end of a very common convenience, especially for those who frequent restaurants. As we prepare to say goodbye to plastic bags -- and even many paper bags -- in a matter of hours, products made of polystyrene foam will be going the way of dinosaurs, too. At least for the most part.
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
Daily Voice

Winning $1Mil Lottery Ticket Sold In Central PA

A winning $1 MILLION THE PRICE IS RIGHT scratch-off ticket was sold in Lancaster County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at the Turkey Hill, 1349 Millersville Pike, Lancaster,according to the release. The store earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket. $1 Million...
CBS Pittsburgh

Gorton's issues voluntary recall of frozen fish sandwiches

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The FDA in coordination with Gorton's Seafood has issued a voluntary recall of one of their frozen products. The recall is for 100-percent Whole Filets for a possible presence of bone fragments, which pose a choking hazard. They were sold at select retailers across the U.S., including at Giant Food and Giant Martin's stores in Pennsylvania. No injuries have been reported in the recall. More information can be found on the FDA website at this link.
New Jersey 101.5

Major news for every Kohl’s shopper in NJ

Attention shoppers: the retail landscape in New Jersey (and beyond) could be changing once again. This time the players appear to be JCPenney and Kohl's. According to The New York Post, the owners of JCPenney have made an offer to acquire Kohl’s in a deal that could value the combined company at close to $9 billion.
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Check out this list of the top 5 popular Jamaican restaurants in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for an authentic taste of the island. Jamaican food is a melting pot of various African, Indian, and European influences. Meaning, that it has all the flavors you need to satisfy your soul. So, if you’re craving some jerk chicken or curry goat, check out these awesome Jamaican restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA.
PennLive.com

Shake Shack to open restaurant in south-central Pa.

Shack Shake is coming closer to the Harrisburg area. The burger-and-shake franchise is opening an outpost at The Crossings at Conestoga Creek shopping center in Manheim Township, Lancaster County, according to LNP\Lancaster Online. The news site reported Shake Shack will open in late 2022, according to High Real Estate Group,...
YourErie

Pennsylvania, Midstate restaurants named in Forbes Travel Guide’s best restaurants for 2022

(WHTM) – Fifteen Pennsylvania restaurants, including four in the Midstate, have been named among Forbes Travel Guide’s best restaurants for 2022. This year’s list includes more than 700 venues in the U.S. alone, each having earned a five-star, four-star, or “recommended” rating from the independent reviewers at the Forbes Travel Guide. “Through our exacting and […]
Pocono Update

Opinion: No One Likes Long Red Lights In The Poconos

The Poconos is a place with many different ethnicities, backgrounds, vocations, and titles alike. One annoying occurrence unities us together, our dislike of long red lights. This problem that people in the Poconos had the displeasure of dealing with ever since the ill-considered rapid expansion of an almost desolate landscape to one populated with strip malls, gas stations, restaurants, and shopping outlets. Making a left turn on some of these roads is the equivalent of watching paint dry for 3 mins straight, sometimes even longer. While what feels like an eternity passes with sluggish finesse. Almost everyone gets that same level of frustration when they have the light of the devil glaring into their eyes. So what is being done about it? If you live in the county of Monroe, absolutely nothing.
WBRE

Most popular girl names in the 70s in Pennsylvania

STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — While many women throughout history have achieved amazing things, most little girls’ names are popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry. A child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the title of a popular song; or the name fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom So […]
