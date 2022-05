In a surprise twist, the Seahawks have mostly kept to a script of taking plus athletes at premium positions in the 2022 NFL draft. Of course they also used a second-round choice on a running back, but if you were shocked by that then you should take what coach Pete Carroll says more literally. This team loves to run the rock and they’re going to be doing more of it than ever now that the pesky future Hall of Fame quarterback is out of the way.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO