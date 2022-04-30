Preparing the perfect meal for Cinco de Mayo
(KRON) — Livermore mom and chef Leslie Dabney shared her original carne asada taco, Santa Fe style rice and Pico de Gallo recipe with KRON4.
Here’s what you’ll need to get started:
- 1 1/2-2 lbs. of flank or skirt steak
- Marinade
- 1/2 cup of orange juice
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 1/4 cup lime juice
- 1 bunch of chopped cilantro
- 1/4 soy sauce
- 2 cloves of garlic minced
- 1/2 Tbs. of cumin
- 1/2 Tbs. chili powder
- 1/2 Tbs. paprika
- 1 finely chopped chipotle pepper in adobo sauce
- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 8-10 tacos sized soft corn tortillas
Begin cooking
Place the first nine ingredients (through chipotle in pepper in adobo sauce) into a ceramic bowl.
Stir to combine.
Slowly whisk in the extra virgin olive oil. Once combined, pour the ingredients into a large zip lock
bag and add the steak. Let it marinade over night.
Take the steak out of the marinade and grill for five minutes per side making sure meat doesn’t get past
medium rare.
Stack tortillas and wrap in foil. Put tortillas on the grill for two to three minutes to warm up. You can also
put them in paper towel in the microwave for two to three minutes.
Let the meat rest for 10 minutes and then slice against the grain into small pieces. Then assemble the tacos and enjoy!
