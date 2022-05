AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC got the win Saturday and so did one of the team's honorary mascots. Austin FC's honorary mascot for the home game against Vancouver, RayRay, was recently adopted, according to Austin Pets Alive!. RayRay is the first mascot of the season to find a forever home. He was adopted by Amylynne, an Austinite.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO