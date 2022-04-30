ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Getting health on track this summer

By Sanjana Vig
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sh5cY_0fPCeG9J00
According to the American Psychological Association, over half of Americans have delayed or canceled their healthcare services during the pandemic, further exacerbating the detrimental effects of stress. (Ruben Earth/Getty Images)

The pandemic has brought on a new wave of health concerns for Americans. Our stress levels have increased, leading to a decline in physical and mental health. We are experiencing more problems sleeping, less physical activity, and increased alcohol intake.

According to the American Psychological Association, over half of Americans have delayed or canceled their healthcare services during the pandemic, further exacerbating the detrimental effects of stress.

So, how can we get back to living healthier lifestyles? We must address all aspects of our health to get back on track to be our best selves.

Establish goals

First, get into the right mindset. A healthy lifestyle is not something you do just on the weekends or days off.

Ask: "What would I like to accomplish with a healthy lifestyle?" "What are my mental health goals?" How about emotional health? Spiritual health? Social health?

Define each of these areas for yourself so you can plan and take steps to get to where you want to be.

Focus

Being physically healthy and mentally miserable doesn't make you healthy. Eating well but feeling isolated from your friends can still lead to depression.

We are more than the sum of our parts. Taking care of your health requires that you take care of the all parts of your health.

Physical health

Over a third of U.S. citizens suffer from chronic disease. To manage, or prevent, these issues, every adult should get regular physical checkups, including blood work. Additionally, this can help you decide which diet and exercise changes you need to make.

How you get and stay active is up to you. But here are some ideas to get started:

  • Join a gym
  • Attend classes (e.g., Zumba, aerobics)
  • Yoga
  • Hire a trainer
  • Get outside (biking, tennis, running, walking)
  • Join an intramural sports team
  • Watch YouTube videos for at-home exercises

Successful diets require sustainable changes. Don't deprive yourself and stick to what works. In addition, be forgiving. A cheat day, or a day where you stray from your meal plan, doesn't mean your entire fitness goes out the window. Don't let one bad day continue into a bad week. Just jump back onto the bandwagon and continue on.

Mental health

As mentioned above, mental health issues in our communities are at an all-time high. Here are some ways you can nurture your mental health:

  • Journaling — you don't have to do this every day to reap the benefits
  • Regularly check in with a trusted friend or family member
  • Meditate — create mental space to sort through your thoughts, destress and re-focus
  • Take regular breaks to reset and avoid burnout
  • Prioritize your sleep schedule and develop good sleep hygiene
  • See a professional — there are many benefits and options for engaging

Spiritual health

If you are religious, are you making time for your faith? Sometimes the act of praying can be very meditative and cleansing.

Individuals who are not religious interpret spiritual well-being as ‘understanding your own spirit.' Over time, life changes, and we realize that we too have changed. Therefore, evaluate yourself regularly and make sure that your lifestyle aligns with your evolving values.

Social health

According to Harvard Business Review, employee burnout costs approximately $125 billion to $190 billion a year in healthcare spending in the United States.

It's up to us as individuals to prioritize creating a healthy balance between work and relationships. However, it's also important to understand that not all relationships are beneficial. Nurturing your social health includes spending time with the types of people that fulfill and support you. Spending quality time with friends and family can be the very thing that helps you truly unwind and counteract burnout.

Take these steps when planning for lifestyle changes:

Visit a doctor

Visit your primary care physician first. If you don't have one, find one and get started. Get blood work and recommended testing done to establish a baseline of care. Create a relationship so that you can easily ask questions when they arise.

Utilize buddy system

Find friends or family members with similar health goals. We are often better at moving forward when we move together. Plan physical or social activities together, be each other's confidant, cook healthy meals and see how much more progress you make!

Consider paying

Sometimes the only way to get motivated is to pay for it. Pay for healthy meals to be delivered, hire a trainer or coach, or buy the equipment you need.

Force your hand

Give yourself no choice. For instance, create a no-spend month on takeout and buy only healthy ingredients and snacks. Then, when the only options you have are healthy ones, you'll easily choose well.

Pro Tip: Do some prep work first. Look up recipes that appeal to you and start buying ingredients for those. The more you do it, the easier it gets.

Choose water

Cut down or eliminate alcohol and sugary drinks and reduce your caffeine intake. The first two will decrease your calorie counts, and reducing caffeine can improve sleep.

Reap the benefits

Even small changes over time can have significant results.

The benefits of physical exercise include reducing the onset of chronic disease, improved sleep, and increased energy. Eating a healthy diet with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein can reduce inflammation and treat or diminish chronic pain.

Consistent, restful sleep can reduce stress, improve focus, and increase productivity. Taking breaks and spending time with loved ones can leave you fulfilled. Improving your spiritual and mental health can center you, help you be more mindful, and improve your mood.

The best way to empower yourself is by taking care of your whole self. If you're healthy on all fronts, you'll be in a place where you can try new things, take chances, and can grow to meet your true potential in life.

Take the opportunities and resources you have and make your health: physical, mental, spiritual, and social, a priority. Once you've obtained your balance, you'll be able to maintain the lifestyle you want.

Comments / 0

Related
Shape Magazine

How to Deal with Loneliness, According to Mental Health Experts

Perhaps you just moved to a new city or are gearing up for your first holiday season as a single. Or maybe you have thousands of followers on social media and a phone that won't stop blowing up with text messages and yet, you still feel disconnected. Whatever the case may be, loneliness is a natural thing to experience — and a common one at that, too. In fact, so many Americans have felt lonely over the past years that public health officials started to express concern over a "loneliness epidemic." Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, this has only gotten worse.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fast Company

Mental health at work: It’s (finally) time to talk about it

This story is part of State of Mind, a special package covering mental health at work. Fast Company also has an excerpt of Bonobos cofounder Andy Dunn’s new memoir, Burn Rate, about growing his company while having bipolar disorder, and looks at how Alicia Keys is expanding her business interests mindfully.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Are Screens to Blame for the Mental Health Crisis in Teens?

Teenagers in the U.S. are experiencing rapid increases in their rates of depression and anxiety. These trends have been evident for the past 15 years. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic amplified existing mental health issues for many teens and created a greater awareness of these concerns for parents, professionals, and teens.
KIDS
studyfinds.org

2 in 3 women with mental health issues say they’re reaching a ‘breaking point’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — On top of a deadly pandemic, the world is facing a mental health crisis like no other. A new national survey reports two out of three women diagnosed with depression or anxiety are reaching their limit when it comes to caring for their mental health. The GeneSight® Mental Health Monitor also found that four out of 10 women who do not have a formal diagnosis of depression or anxiety are already at their “breaking point.”
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Mental Health Issues#Fitness#Americans
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

The transition into adolescence can be brutal for kids' mental health – but parents can help reduce the risk

The transition from childhood to adolescence is a vulnerable time for the development of mental health difficulties and brings a marked increase in anxiety and depression. The push away from family to peers at this age can leave parents feeling adrift. But parents can have a positive role in how young people navigate the challenges of adolescence. Untreated, mental health conditions often have an impact into adulthood. Supporting a young person with a mental health difficulty also places enormous stress on parents and whānau (family). So how can parents be there for their children? Research into how young people...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Biking
psychologytoday.com

Fighting Stress, Anxiety, and Depression—Naturally

Some people choose medication for mental health treatment simply because it is easier than sticking to an equally effective behavioral plan. Protecting one's sleep is key to any natural plan to fight stress, anxiety, and depression. A new study shows that “short bouts” of moderate-intensity exercise may be effective in...
MENTAL HEALTH
POPSUGAR

Maybe It's Stress, Maybe It's Medical Gaslighting

In the summer of 2017, when Allison Martinez, now 28, was in college, she developed chronic and intense stomach pains. Naturally, she made an appointment with a doctor to try to figure out what was going on. Instead, she had her first experience with medical gaslighting. "When I was experiencing chronic stomach pain I was told by every doctor that it was stress," Martinez tells POPSUGAR. "One doctor tried to convince me that because I was in college and was working that I had to be stressed out. I had lost over 10 pounds and couldn't finish a meal without experiencing pain." Martinez knew her symptoms were being caused by something more serious, and she continued to try to find someone who could help her. But it wasn't until October of 2018 that she finally visited a doctor who recommended exploratory surgery. It revealed the true cause of her symptoms — not stress, but an enlarged, abnormal appendix and pelvic congestion syndrome.
HEALTH
Psych Centra

What Is Caregiver Stress? Plus 5 Ways to Cope

Caregivers play a vital role in the lives of people unable to care for themselves. Still, caring for others can be inherently stressful. Caregiver stress, also known as caregiver stress syndrome, is a state of mental, emotional, and physical exhaustion caregivers experience. They may also experience:. fatigue. stress. anxiety. depression,...
MENTAL HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Experiencing parental domestic violence as a child linked to mental illness in adulthood

TORONTO, Ontario — Witnessing domestic violence at home is distressing for any child in the moment, but troubling new research suggests these incidents may have a much longer lasting impact. Scientists at the University of Toronto report roughly one-fifth (22.5%) of adults who experienced chronic parental domestic violence during childhood went on to develop a major depressive disorder in adulthood.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

A Day in the Life of an Emotionally Neglectful Couple

Double-emotional-neglect couples are often puzzled about what's missing in their marriage and form incorrect assumptions about each other. Since childhood emotional neglect is difficult to see or remember, many couples have no idea it's affecting their marriage. If both partners grew up in an emotionally neglectful family, the wall blocking...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Conversation U.S.

Psychologists are starting to talk publicly about their own mental illnesses – and patients can benefit

From sports and entertainment celebrities like Simone Biles, Ariana Grande and Ryan Reynolds to everyday social media users on Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, more people are talking publicly about mental health. Yet both students and professionals across fields have long been advised that talking openly about their own mental health experiences risks negative judgments from co-workers and supervisors, which can potentially damage their careers. Ironically, even professionals in mental health fields are advised to conceal their own experiences with mental illness. This culture of silence is counter to what psychologists know to be true about battling stigma: that talking openly...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about narcissism and alcoholism

Narcissism and alcoholism are different conditions, but they can occur simultaneously and may share some overlapping symptoms. While both conditions can be challenging, certain approaches can help individuals overcome the potential complications of these disorders. Narcissism is a personality disorder that may cause individuals to display grandiose and self-involved behaviors....
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Strategies for When Your Child Doesn’t Want to Go to Therapy

You may be wondering how to get your child to see a psychologist Here’s how to get them more comfortable with the idea. People of all ages may benefit from seeing a mental health professional. However, children may feel afraid to talk with someone they don’t know. They may also be wary of something they don’t fully understand. You may ask yourself: How do I get my child to see a psychologist?
BROOKLYN, NY
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy