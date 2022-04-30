ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Coming up: 'Job Jamboree' in Great Falls

By Cade Menter
KRTV News
KRTV News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ow2Ws_0fPCdyVi00

Great Falls is growing, and there are businesses around the area that are searching for workers. Job Services Great Falls will host a “job jamboree” on May 4th to help people kick-start their careers and for employers to gain talent.

The event is free and open to everyone, and will feature scores of employers hoping to full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions. There will also be workshops to help people create or update their resumes, and interview coaching.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in Montana was at 2.7% in January 2022, and that number continues to drop, hitting 2.3% last month. As more people moving to the Great Falls area, that means more opportunity for employers.

Jolene Schalper of the Great Falls Development Authority said, "We have people that are gravitating to the Great Falls area, largely due to our quality of life and our cost of living. We have a higher quality of life with a lower cost of living than many other places in the state and definitely the nation, and so they're starting to see Great Falls as that option for they can work from here, they can work remote, but also have that way of life."

But finding workers continues to be a challenge across the country, and with the upcoming job jamboree, employers will be on-site and ready to hire.

The GFDA says the number of people moving to the area will be a major factor in the job market.

"We really hope that we have more people moving here," Schalper said. "Because right now, we have a lot more jobs than people, so we definitely need more people. It's really interesting, we'll see more people shifting around in jobs, we'll see people choosing to work in different areas.

She continued, "One of the things that Covid has caused is this opportunity for people to be able to work remote and from home, and many people that were working two or three jobs are now only working one job. There's been a definite squeeze on our economy and on our job market, but over the course of this year, you're going to see more people moving in. You're going to see more people shifting around, and then you're also going to see changes in the types of jobs, you know automation to some degree is going to be necessary for companies at all levels. So you'll be seeing some changes, but welcome changes."

The Job Jamboree will be at Paris Gibson Education Center (2400 Central Avenue) on Wednesday, May 4th, from 3pm-6pm. For more information, call Job Service at 406-791-5800.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Obituaries
Great Falls, MT
Obituaries
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Elk Slams Right Into A Moving Car Trying To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Obituary#Jamboree#Job Jamboree#Gfda
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Food Chain Closes its Doors on Idaho For Good

Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Jobs
CNBC

Tripled salaries, big bonuses, on-the-spot offers: Recruiters are going to extreme lengths to hire

A year since the U.S. began seeing record turnover, exhausted recruiters are putting everything on the table. The recovering pandemic economy has proven to be a job-seeker's market, with nearly 48 million people quitting a job last year and 76 million taking a new one. Still, the labor market currently has 11 million openings, according to recent Labor Statistics data, and roughly two jobs for every person looking for one.
ECONOMY
103.5 KISSFM

Don’t Move Here! The 10 Worst Places to Live in Idaho

As you can imagine, there are a lot of qualities that must be taken into consideration when considering where one should live. Things that make up the livability of a town or city include:. Crime rates. Unemployment rates. Average incomes. Home values. Education ratings. Poverty levels. Number of jobs. Entertainment...
IDAHO STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Wow! Amazing Private Island for Sale in Flathead Lake

Have you ever played that game where you close your eyes and imagine the fanciest of places you would like to live? What would make up the dream house that you would love to someday call home? After seeing photos of this place you might not ever be able to play that game again! I feel like this property will now be the only thing I will ever see when I try to picture the ideal living situation.
MISSOULA, MT
Distinctly Montana

A Coward's Guide to the Scariest Ways to Die In Montana

A Coward's Guide to the Scariest Ways to Die In Montana They say freezing to death can be quite pleasant once delirium starts to set in. That is, pleasant enough at least when stacked up against nastier alternatives. We’re talking the real doozies. And since Montanans need little impetus to brag about the peculiarities of our state, the editorial staff of Distinctly Montana have prepared a very short...
MONTANA STATE
KRTV News

KRTV News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy