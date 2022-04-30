Man Dies In Crash In Southwestern Minnesota, Three Others Injured

LYON COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A man is dead and three other people are injured after a crash in southwestern Minnesota early Saturday morning.

According to the State Patrol, a Toyota Tundra was traveling north on Highway 23 while a Buick Enclave was going south. The two vehicles collided near 300th Street in Fairview Township, outside of Marshall.

The driver of the Buick, 29-year-old Shawn Lemburg, died. His passenger, along with the passenger of Toyota, suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota had non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to officials.