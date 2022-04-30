ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

That ’80s Burlesque Show Returns Next Weekend!

By Sean Leary
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 2 days ago

MQCHOB is back for this totally tubular show! Here to...

www.quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chip Chick

Her Mom Threw Out The Dress That She Bought With Her Own Money To Wear To Prom

A teen girl came across a stunning gown from the 90s at a vintage shop near her, and she quickly paid for it with her very own money. She works close to 7 days a week, and so she happily forked over the cash for the dress so that she could wear it to her prom. She paid for the dress, took it home, and tried it on. She was so thrilled to see that the dress was a perfect fit for her, and she fell in love with it. When her mom saw the dress that she picked out for prom...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burlesque#Big Hair#Attire#Kick Start#Mqchob
Essence

After Searching For A Dress To Fit Her Curves, The First Daughter Of Houston Jumped The Broom In A Stunning Custom Beaded Bridal Gown

"I felt beautiful on my wedding day. I didn't feel beautiful for a plus-sized or curvy bride; I felt like a beautiful bride." “I immediately started to cry,” Ashley Turner recalls after seeing the first sketch of what would be her bridal gown. A “Curvy Fashionista” known for her style blog The Curvy Paige, Ashley didn’t have the best experience when she first searched for a wedding dress. As she shared with us last fall, boutiques that had gowns she could fit were filled with offerings that lacked the glamour. Boutiques with better, more flashy options were missing gowns in her size.
HOUSTON, TX
Footwear News

LeAnn Rimes Makes an Ethereal Arrival in Sheer Cutout Dress & Sandals at CMT Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. LeAnn Rimes looked stunning as she stepped onto the pink carpet at the 2022 CMT Awards held at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Monday night. The “I Need You” singer made an angelic arrival in a floor-length sheer gown. The elegant number was complete with a plunging circle cutout that was adorned with pearls and sequins along the shoulder and on the bodice. The dress also had a modest train with ruffled details on the hemline. The “Coyote Ugly” actress continued to make a statement by accessorizing with diamond earrings, a chain ring bracelet,...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Vogue

Gigi Hadid’s 27th Birthday Party Practically Doubled Up As A Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid celebrated her 27th birthday this weekend in New York City with an intimate dinner downtown at Zero Bond. The weather in Manhattan was especially warm, so Hadid’s VIP guests all busted out their finest spring attire for the party. In attendance was the Hadid family – siblings Bella and Anwar, and mom Yolanda – as well as friends Emily Ratajkowski, Blake Lively and Ziwe, among others. Watching them all stroll into the restaurant in their best party outfits was like a mini fashion show – each one turned out a statement look bolder than the next.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Brooke Shields Gets Slick in Little Black Leather Dress and PVC Pumps for Tribeca Ball 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brooke Shields makes a strong case for leather in spring. The “Endless Love” star was spotted while arriving to the New York Academy of Art’s 2022 Tribeca Ball, which honored artist Kenny Scharf in New York City last night. For the artsy event, Shields elected to wear a striking yet slick look. Shields wore a black leather midi dress that was sleeveless and had a crew neckline. The garment also had creases on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Alexa Demie Channels the ’70s in Flowy Glittery Dress & Pumps at ‘Euphoria’ FYC Event

Click here to read the full article. Alexa Demie tackles Old Hollywood Glamour modernly. The “Waves” actress posed on the black carpet of the “Euphoria” FYC event in Los Angeles yesterday while wearing a striking look suitable for the event filled with the trendsetting cast. For the outfit, Demie donned a flowy black vintage Norman Norell metallic floor-length dress. The gown twinkled in the light and had a high neckline that felt ‘70s-inspired and had dramatic billowing sleeves when she lifted her arms, which Demie didn’t shy away from displaying. The garment was sheer and slightly showed Demie’s undergarments, which aligns...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Elle Fanning Gives Gold Glamour Colorful Twists in Vintage Givenchy Dress & Sandals for ‘Girl From Plainville’ Finale Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. What’s old is truly new (and stunning) again. Elle Fanning arrived at the FYC finale of the Hulu show “The Girl From Plainville” last night in Los Angeles wearing vintage Givenchy Haute Couture and gold Christian Louboutin heeled sandals. The look was absolutely stunning on Fanning, who plays the lead role of Michelle Carter, the woman at the center of the “texting-suicide” case that made headlines. With a dress this opulent, the obvious choice...
LOS ANGELES, CA
QuadCities.com

The Cerny Brothers Come Home May 27-28

Home: The Cerny Brothers have missed you. They will grace the cozy stage at The Raccoon Motel for TWO SHOWS on Friday May 27th and Saturday May 28th. https://www.tixr.com/groups/raccoonmotel/events/the-cerny-brothers-38374. SATURDAY MAY 28:. https://www.tixr.com/groups/raccoonmotel/events/the-cerny-brothers-38375.
ENTERTAINMENT
QuadCities.com

Geneseo Artwalk Showcases Local Artists And Artworks Next Weekend

Geneseo’s popular Artwalk is back and better than ever in 2022! The Geneseo Artwalk showcases local art and is Saturday April 30, 2022, in Downtown Geneseo. Downtown Geneseo springs to life during the Artwalk, welcoming Spring and offering outstanding shopping and dining options. Many stores will host art performances in stores, featuring original works and live art demonstrations such as painting, sculpting, wood-working and more. Live music, interactive exhibits and food trucks will also be featured.
GENESEO, IL
QuadCities.com

‘Grace For President’ Coming To Rock Island’s Circa ’21

With the theatre’s first family musical of 2022, Rock Island‘s Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse will treat patrons to the joys of laughter and song in the charming stage treat GRACE FOR PRESIDENT. Running through May 14 and based on the beloved children’s book by Kelly S. DiPucchio, this delightful musical was praised by the Columbia Star as “an entertaining hit for all ages and audiences” and is being brought to life by a sensational team of professional talents.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy