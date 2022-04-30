West Brook baseball pounds Atascocita, rolls into postseason

West Brook senior Cade Romero was key to the Bruins' big win over Atascocita on Friday night in Beaumont. (@WestBrookBSBL Twitter photo)

Having already secured a postseason spot earlier this week, the West Brook baseball team played “loose and relaxed” for a lopsided win during Friday’s district finale.

The Bruins pounded Atascocita and improved their playoff positioning with an 11-1 victory in Beaumont that was called after five innings.

West Brook batted around in the first inning and never looked back, scoring 7 runs in the opening frame to take control. The Bruins racked up 12 total hits, allowing senior pitcher Cade Romero to navigate a complete game without much pressure.

The win gave West Brook a series sweep over Atascocita after beating the Eagles on Tuesday, 5-3. It also created a tie for second place between West Brook and North Shore, which each finished 9-3 in District 21-6A.

“(Atascocita) had some pressure on them trying to get in the playoffs, but we were able to play loose and relaxed having at least the third seed,” West Brook head coach Jacob Walton said. “We got ahead in counts, hit the ball hard and scored some runs in that first inning.”

Five different players recorded an RBI for West Brook in the big first frame, all five of them using singles to score the runs. By the time the inning ending, 12 different Bruins had come to the plate.

West Brook went scoreless in the second, but soon added to its lead in the third inning. A two-run homer by senior Garrett Richard easily sailed over the left field fence, then Elijah Thompson followed later in the inning with an RBI single that made it 10-0.

Romero, who recently signed with Wharton Junior College, went relatively unharmed in his five innings before the game was called for a 10-run rule. Atascocita’s only run came in the fourth inning, when two singles and two walks scored a runner.

However, Romero settled down and got a double play ball that ended the inning with just the one run allowed. He finished the game with three strikeouts while scattering five hits.

“He didn’t necessarily have his great stuff tonight, but he competed,” Walton said of Romero’s outing. “We talked to him, then he got it together and got the outs. That’s what you’re supposed to do.”

West Brook responded with its final tally in the fourth inning to activate the run rule.

Walton said after the game he was unsure if West Brook would play a tiebreaker against North Shore to decide the No. 2 seed. If that game were to take place, it would likely be on Saturday, Walton said.

The Bruins, who won 9 of their final 11 regular-season games, last qualified for the playoffs in 2019. Coronavirus whipped out the UIL baseball postseason in 2020, then West Brook lost a tiebreaker game for the district’s final playoff spot last season.

“I’m proud of these kids and especially the seniors,” Walton said. “We’ve been through a lot these last two years, so we want to go as far as we can this season.”

