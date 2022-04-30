Carm’s Pizza in Scotia closing for remodeling

SCOTIA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Carm’s Pizza, the beloved Italian eatery on Freemans Bridge Road in Scotia, will be closed from Sunday, May 1 through Wednesday, May 4. The store will be closed for remodeling.

They plan to re-open on Thursday, May 5, at 10 a.m. Re-opening specials will be on the menu after all repairs are completed.

Carm’s Pizza has served the Capital Region since 1971, promising “a little bit of Italian” in everything they make. You can view their menu online in preparation for their re-opening on Thursday.

Once reopened, the store will resume its normal business hours, open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. They will remain closed on Sundays.

