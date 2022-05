The Chicago Bears are one of the oldest franchises in the history of the National Football League, which means they have accumulated a ton of draft picks over the years. Yet, the Bears have only drafted a relatively small handful of players from Penn State. The most recent draft pick from the Nittany Lions by the Bears is safety Jaquan Brisker, who was selected with a second-round draft pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL draft. It was the first time in seven years the Bears selected a player from Penn State’s roster. While the Bears may not have drafted...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO