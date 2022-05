According to multiple reports from media who were at the Edmonton Oilers’ on-ice practice Sunday morning, everyone wanted to see if Darnell Nurse would be skating, which he was. Reports had him looking good and paired with Cody Ceci for most of the morning. According to those in attendance, while nothing was confirmed, it was a good sign that he returns for Game 1 tomorrow night versus the Los Angeles Kings.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO