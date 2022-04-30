Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich City: Steven Gerrard says his side could have shown better quality in Norwich win

“I have a new lower-league team (in the NPSL – one version of the fourth division in the US and considered the highest tier of amateur football) in my area that will open play in two weeks,” begins Harriet Osborn. “They will borrow a local school’s stadium which has a capacity of 8,500. As a few students of that school like to point out, that’s a larger capacity than some stadiums used by professional teams in Europe, such as Salford City (5,108). What is the most extreme example of this: how many leagues of difference can we find between a big stadium in a lower division and a smaller stadium in a higher one?”

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 32 MINUTES AGO