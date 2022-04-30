ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots take CB Jack Jones 121st overall in 2022 NFL Draft

By Alex Barth
985thesportshub.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Patriots began Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft the same way they ended Day 2 – by drafting a cornerback. With their first of three fourth round selection, the team took Arizona State cornerback Jack Jones. At 5-foot-11, 171 pounds, Jones can play both on the...

985thesportshub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Six From Alabama Go Unselected in NFL Draft

After all seven rounds of the 2022 draft, six Alabama players, including Chris Allen, Slade Bolden, Josh Jobe, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray and Daniel Wright, remained unselected to play in the NFL. They will immediately become undrafted free agents (UDFA) and be free to sign with any team. Chris Allen...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has finally wrapped, but that doesn’t mean the action is slowing down across the league. Now that all 262 selections across all seven rounds are officially in the books, teams will now enter the frantic frenzy that is undrafted free agency, competing to land the best players who slipped through the cracks during draft weekend.
NFL
AL.com

Alabama Roots: 2022 NFL Draft picks

Twenty-one prospects who played at Alabama high schools and colleges had their names called when the NFL held its 87th annual draft Thursday through Saturday. The 2022 draft is the fifth in a row in which NFL teams have drafted 21 players with Alabama football roots. NFL teams selected five...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Mills
Person
Shaun Wade
Person
Jack Jones
Yardbarker

Steelers Select WR George Pickens in Second-Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected George wide receiver George Pickens with their second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After going with quarterback Kenny Pick at pick No. 20, the Steelers come back and continue to add to their offense, selecting Pickens at No. 52. The Bulldogs standout caught for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns in 24 games in college.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Jack Jones 121st#The Sun Devils#Patriots Draft Tracker#The Kanasa City Chiefs#Nfl Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith drafted by Carolina Panthers

Linebacker-U has successfully sent another linebacker through to the NFL draft. Penn State’s Brandon Smith was selected in the third round by the Carolina Panthers on the final day of the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas. The Panthers moved up in the draft by trading up with the Washignton Commanders to get into a position to secure the Penn State linebacker. Matt Rhule sure knows a good Penn State linebacker when he sees one, and Brown will now join a defense that already has some Penn State flavor with Yetur Gross-Matos. New LB in the Carolinas 💪@brand0n_smith12 pic.twitter.com/4IvrYNQHpa — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers)...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia RB Zamir White taken in fourth round of 2022 NFL draft

Georgia running back Zamir “Zeus” White was selected with the 122nd pick in the 2022 NFL draft by the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. It was on the 17th pick of the fourth round that Georgia had its 10th player this year drafted into the NFL. White’s selection breaks the program record UGA set last year when it had nine players selected.
NFL
Yardbarker

Indianapolis Colts Draft Grade from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. gave the Indianapolis Colts a 'B' for their draft class over the weekend, a solid mark considering the Colts were without a first-round draft pick. The Colts lost their first-round pick in a trade for Carson Wentz that didn't work out, but give credit to general manager Chris Ballard for crushing Day 2. I liked all four of their picks on Friday. Alec Pierce (53) has an exciting size-speed combo that could pair well with Michael Pittman Jr. Bernhard Raimann (77), who went a round later than I thought, has a chance to be a rookie starter at left tackle. Jelani Woods (73) is a 6-foot-7 tight end who couldn't stop catching touchdown passes last season. And Nick Cross (96) has blazing speed and could play as the third safety early in his career. - Mel Kiper Jr. - ESPN.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles select SMU TE Grant Calcaterra in sixth round of 2022 NFL draft

With the Eagles needing tight end depth behind Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia selected former SMU tight end, Grant Calcaterra, with pick No. 198 overall. The team’s final pick in 2022, Calcaterra offers excellent pass-catching upside because of his size, technique, and relentless motor. He was used in a multitude of ways for the Mustangs, mainly as an in-line tight end or in the slot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy