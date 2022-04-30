Patriots take CB Jack Jones 121st overall in 2022 NFL Draft

Linebacker-U has successfully sent another linebacker through to the NFL draft. Penn State’s Brandon Smith was selected in the third round by the Carolina Panthers on the final day of the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas. The Panthers moved up in the draft by trading up with the Washignton Commanders to get into a position to secure the Penn State linebacker. Matt Rhule sure knows a good Penn State linebacker when he sees one, and Brown will now join a defense that already has some Penn State flavor with Yetur Gross-Matos. New LB in the Carolinas 💪@brand0n_smith12 pic.twitter.com/4IvrYNQHpa — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers)...

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO