Patriots take CB Jack Jones 121st overall in 2022 NFL Draft

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. gave the Indianapolis Colts a 'B' for their draft class over the weekend, a solid mark considering the Colts were without a first-round draft pick. The Colts lost their first-round pick in a trade for Carson Wentz that didn't work out, but give credit to general manager Chris Ballard for crushing Day 2. I liked all four of their picks on Friday. Alec Pierce (53) has an exciting size-speed combo that could pair well with Michael Pittman Jr. Bernhard Raimann (77), who went a round later than I thought, has a chance to be a rookie starter at left tackle. Jelani Woods (73) is a 6-foot-7 tight end who couldn't stop catching touchdown passes last season. And Nick Cross (96) has blazing speed and could play as the third safety early in his career. - Mel Kiper Jr. - ESPN.
