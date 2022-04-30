ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chenango County, NY

Afton Man Charged with Rape and Assault of Two Children Under Age 11

By Jim Rondenelli
Lite 98.7
Lite 98.7
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Chenango County man is under arrest, charged with several crimes against children. According to a written release from the New York State Police, investigators from both the Sidney and Binghamton areas looked into reports of alleged inappropriate behavior by 32-year-old James D. Blackman of Afton, New York. The initial report...

lite987.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lite 98.7

Jefferson County Man Arrested, Prime Suspect in Murder of Sister

A Jefferson county man is under arrest, charged with murder in the death of his sister. The New York State Police in Watertown says troopers were called to a home located at 6782 Failing Shores Lane in Lyme, New York. They went to the home at 11:24am on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in response to a call for a welfare check. The home is located in a community near the Chaumont Bay.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Police Searching for Missing 17-Year-Old from Malone, New York

Authorities are asking for help from the public locating a missing teenager from Franklin County, New York. Brandon M. King is a 17-year-old male described as being 5'10" tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen leaving his home in Malone, New York...
MALONE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Afton, NY
Chenango County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
County
Chenango County, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty White
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

MS-13 leader gets life sentence for ordering, taking part in killings

An MS-13 gang leader has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in orchestrating, directing and participating in several killings in Maryland and Virginia. Junior Noe Alvarado-Requeno, 24, of El Salvador, helped lead a local MS-13 clique based in Langley Park, Maryland. In a news release announcing the sentencing, the Justice Department said the group also trafficked drugs and shook down local businesses for so-called “rent” — the price of operating in gang territory.
LYNCHBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#The New York State Police#Nysp#The State Police
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

FBI: Young boys increasingly the victims of "sextortion" by predators posing as young girls

The FBI says they are seeing an increase of sextortion involving young boys who are being tricked into sending sexual images and video to adults they believe are young girls.The warning issued Thursday says the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office has received dozens of complaints involving boys who were reported victims of sextortion, mostly for money but some for additional images."With the ubiquitous nature of modern technology, our children are increasingly vulnerable targets for online predators," said Kristi Johnson, the assistant director in charge of the FBI Los Angeles Division, said in a statement.The sextortion typically begins with an adult...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy